Where To Get Rid of Your Unwanted Old Clothes in NYC

Have you done a closet clearout, and need somewhere to put all those old clothes?

If you live in NYC, here's how you can get rid of your unwanted clothes.

Sell your old clothes

Here's where you can sell your old clothes to get money for news ones:

The Real Real – high-end clothes

The RealReal is a website where you can buy and sell luxury items for men and women. Make sure your clothes are from a designer they like. Then, you can set up a free pick-up at your home or send your items directly to them with a free, pre-paid label. You can learn more about how consignment works by reading this article. They will photograph and list your items, and when they sell, they will send you a check.

Tradesy – high-end & contemporary women’s clothes

Tradesy is an online marketplace where people can buy and sell used luxury and designer clothing for women. You take pictures of your items and list them. You have to do more work, but you get a bigger share of the selling price (than on The Real Real, for example).

Poshmark– all types of clothes

Poshmark is an online marketplace where people in the United States can buy and sell new or used clothes, shoes, and accessories. You take a picture of the item and list it on the Poshmark app.

Beacon’s Closet – all types of clothes

Beacon's Closet is a real store with multiple locations in Manhattan and Brooklyn. They buy and trade both old and new clothes seven days a week when people just walk in.

If your clothes don't sell, here's where to donate or recycle them

Here are 5 places to donate your clothes so that they go to good use:

Housing Works – all types of clothes

Housing Works is a charity in New York City that works to help people with AIDS and people who are homeless. Donations help them reach their goal of giving homeless, low-income, and marginalized men, women, and kids services that can save their lives. You can drop off your clothes at one of their thrift stores in Manhattan or Brooklyn during store hours.

Dress For Success – women’s business clothes

Dress for Success is a worldwide nonprofit that helps low-income women find and keep jobs by giving them professional clothes to wear to job interviews. At their Manhattan or Queens locations, you can drop off new or gently used business clothes.

Wearable Collections – all types of clothes

Wearable Collections is a company in New York City that helps keep clothes, textiles, and shoes out of landfills while raising money for charities. You can bring your clothes to a green market in New York City or ask to have them picked up (minimums of bags apply, varies depending on borough).

H& – all types of clothes

At your local H&M store, you can drop off clothes and textiles of any brand and in any condition. All H&M stores around the world have boxes for donating clothes. Also, you'll get a voucher when you bring in your unwanted clothes.

Blue Jeans Go Green – all types of denim

Blue Jeans Go GreenTM collects denim from all over the country and turns it into UltraTouchTM Denim Insulation. Each year, a portion of this insulation is given to communities in need. Bring your denim to a local participating store (like Madewell, J.Crew, or rag & bone) or mail it in.

What do you do with your unwanted clothes?