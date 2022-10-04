New York City, NY

Where To Get Rid of Your Unwanted Old Clothes in NYC

Alissa Lyons

Have you done a closet clearout, and need somewhere to put all those old clothes?

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0f0nDv_0iL78twK00
Photo by Kai Pilger

If you live in NYC, here's how you can get rid of your unwanted clothes.

Sell your old clothes

Here's where you can sell your old clothes to get money for news ones:

The Real Real high-end clothes

The RealReal is a website where you can buy and sell luxury items for men and women. Make sure your clothes are from a designer they like. Then, you can set up a free pick-up at your home or send your items directly to them with a free, pre-paid label. You can learn more about how consignment works by reading this article. They will photograph and list your items, and when they sell, they will send you a check.

Tradesy high-end & contemporary women’s clothes

Tradesy is an online marketplace where people can buy and sell used luxury and designer clothing for women. You take pictures of your items and list them. You have to do more work, but you get a bigger share of the selling price (than on The Real Real, for example).

Poshmarkall types of clothes

Poshmark is an online marketplace where people in the United States can buy and sell new or used clothes, shoes, and accessories. You take a picture of the item and list it on the Poshmark app.

Beacon’s Closet all types of clothes

Beacon's Closet is a real store with multiple locations in Manhattan and Brooklyn. They buy and trade both old and new clothes seven days a week when people just walk in.

If your clothes don't sell, here's where to donate or recycle them

Here are 5 places to donate your clothes so that they go to good use:

Housing Works all types of clothes

Housing Works is a charity in New York City that works to help people with AIDS and people who are homeless. Donations help them reach their goal of giving homeless, low-income, and marginalized men, women, and kids services that can save their lives. You can drop off your clothes at one of their thrift stores in Manhattan or Brooklyn during store hours.

Dress For Successwomen’s business clothes

Dress for Success is a worldwide nonprofit that helps low-income women find and keep jobs by giving them professional clothes to wear to job interviews. At their Manhattan or Queens locations, you can drop off new or gently used business clothes.

Wearable Collections all types of clothes

Wearable Collections is a company in New York City that helps keep clothes, textiles, and shoes out of landfills while raising money for charities. You can bring your clothes to a green market in New York City or ask to have them picked up (minimums of bags apply, varies depending on borough).

H&all types of clothes

At your local H&M store, you can drop off clothes and textiles of any brand and in any condition. All H&M stores around the world have boxes for donating clothes. Also, you'll get a voucher when you bring in your unwanted clothes.

Blue Jeans Go Green all types of denim

Blue Jeans Go GreenTM collects denim from all over the country and turns it into UltraTouchTM Denim Insulation. Each year, a portion of this insulation is given to communities in need. Bring your denim to a local participating store (like Madewell, J.Crew, or rag & bone) or mail it in.

What do you do with your unwanted clothes?

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# Clothes# Fashion# NYC# 2022# News

Comments / 1

Published by

Brit who spends 60% of her time in New York City for work. Food, Shopping, and Events Guides + Occasional Opinion Piece.

N/A
108 followers

More from Alissa Lyons

New York City, NY

New York Is One of the Most Roach-Infested U.S. Cities

Even the cleanest houses or workplaces are susceptible to cockroach infestations, and the environment in which you live or work might be a significant contributor to your level of risk. These creepy crawlers are more likely to be found in densely populated urban areas, which also tend to have higher relative humidity.

Read full story
17 comments
New York City, NY

5 New Restaurants to Try in NYC This Weekend

What makes New York City so legendary is the fact that just when we think we've settled on our favorite new bars, quiet locations for outdoor dining, or the greatest food halls, a whole new slew of gleaming and can't-miss destinations throw open their doors and invite us in. This phenomenon is known as the "New York effect."

Read full story
New York City, NY

Over 13,000 Trees Have Been Planted in NYC as Part of New Initiative To Fight Climate Change

More than 13,000 trees have been planted as part of a municipal initiative that has been essential to New York's efforts to combat climate change over the last year. These trees were planted in areas that lacked enough shade.

Read full story

Opinion: Does More Money Equal More Happiness?

It's an old question that often leads to heated arguments among friends, family, and even researchers in the field. Healthy and loving social relationships are one of the best predictors of a happy and fulfilling life, but money can't buy them.

Read full story
New York City, NY

7 Popular Dog Parks in NYC

If you live in a small apartment in NYC, your dog needs a good place to go outside. Check out these great dog parks in different parts of the city. This East Village off-leash dog area, called "First Run," was a first when it opened in 1990. The Tompkins Square Dog Run was renovated in 2008 and has a surface that looks like sand, a wading pool, picnic tables, tennis balls, and a lot of space for dogs to run around, with two separate enclosed areas for big and small dogs.

Read full story
New York City, NY

A Guide To New York’s Most Unique Museums

New York has some of the most prestigious cultural institutions in the world, so it's easy to see why tourists and even New Yorkers who love museums might not know that there's a lot more to see than just The Met, the Guggenheim, and MoMA.

Read full story
New York City, NY

4 Diverse NYC Museums You Can Visit for Free

Most museums have free days or hours, or you can pay what you want to get in. Just know where and when to find them. In our guide we discuss 4 museums worth visiting in NYC that are free to get into and when.

Read full story
New York City, NY

Rat sightings in NYC are at their highest since 2010

You're not the only one who has seen too many rats in New York City, scurrying between trash bags and walking along the subway tracks. The Associated Press says that the number of rats seen in New York City has gone through the roof this year. Using city data from 311, the AP found that 7,400 rat sightings were reported. This is up from about 6,150 during the same time last year and up by more than 60% from the first four months of 2019, which was the last year before the pandemic.

Read full story
18 comments
New York City, NY

Where To Get Good Bagels in NYC

Like pizza, New York City bagels have been discussed, compared, and debated for years. Is there something in our water that makes them so special?. These places are our favorites in the city right now.

Read full story

Comments / 0

Community Policy