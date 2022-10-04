Rat sightings in NYC are at their highest since 2010

You're not the only one who has seen too many rats in New York City, scurrying between trash bags and walking along the subway tracks.

The Associated Press says that the number of rats seen in New York City has gone through the roof this year. Using city data from 311, the AP found that 7,400 rat sightings were reported. This is up from about 6,150 during the same time last year and up by more than 60% from the first four months of 2019, which was the last year before the pandemic.

In fact, the number of sightings was highest in January, February, March, and April of 2022. This was the first year that online records were kept. In 2010, there were approximately 10,500 sightings in total, and in 2021, there were 25,000, according to the AP.

It's not clear if there are more rats or if more people are seeing them because it's warmer and New Yorkers are outside more because of the pandemic. Former Mayor Bill de Blasio tried to deal with the rat problem by putting more trash pick-ups and housing inspections in certain neighborhoods.

However, the pandemic led to more streetside dining and curbside sheds, which rats like to hide in and jump on any food that falls to the ground. Since there wasn't much food left in the subways, rats may have made their way up to the street level.

Matt Frye, a pest control expert at Cornell University who works for the state of New York, as telling the AP that the number of rats depends on where they can get food and much they can get of it.

Now, New York City is doing even more to solve the trash problem. The Clean Curbs Pilot, which is what Mayor Eric Adams is calling it, has been running for a few months now. The NYC Sanitation Department is putting containerized trash cans in all five boroughs to hold trash bags that are usually left on the curb until trash day.

