New York City, NY

Where To Get Good Bagels in NYC

Alissa Lyons

Like pizza, New York City bagels have been discussed, compared, and debated for years. Is there something in our water that makes them so special?

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3EBOKO_0iL2ntIr00
Photo by Jaymantri

These places are our favorites in the city right now.

1. Bagel Oasis

Since 1961, this Fresh Meadows shop has been making kettle-boiled and then baked bagels that are "all natural" and "handmade." Egg-onion, everything, and blueberry are all kinds with a crisp crust and a chewy, perfect interior that almost takes the edge off the word moist. Bagel Oasis is almost like a landmark, and it's open 24 hours a day, every day.

2. Absolute Bagels

Absolute is bigger than many of its competitors, and you can sit down inside or take it a few blocks away to a park bench. You'll have plenty of time to plan your order while you're waiting in line, but you can get a head start by thinking about blueberry, sun-dried tomato, and walnut-raisin cream cheese, as well as smoked fish and deli meats.

3. Russ & Daughters

Since 1914, Russ & Daughters has been New York's best store for food. From its famous little Lower East Side shop, it sells lox, herring, and bagels to the whole city. It is also close to a morning and afternoon cafe on Orchard Street and a very shiny retail factory in Brooklyn, which is not too far away.

4. Zabar's

In 1934, Louis Zabar, a Ukrainian immigrant, opened this Upper West Side landmark as a place to buy smoked fish soup. Still run by the same family for the third generation, this 20,000-square-foot business has a variety of sweet and savory treats, including its famous malt barley flour bagels.

5. Bo's Bagels

In 2017, Bo's bagels opened a permanent store in Harlem. Before that, they tested the waters with friends and family and as pop-ups that worked out of a commercial kitchen. Pair its daily baked goods with deli meats, cheese, and cream cheese flavors like tofu scallion, maple walnut, and berry almond.

6. Baz Bagel and Restaurant

Baz is kind of a hipster bagel shop, but it still makes its bagels with the tried-and-true boil-and-bake method. Here, they make the goods in both more traditional and more "avant-garde" styles, like tie-dye from the 20s and 30s.

7. Riverdale Bagels

This small shop on Riverdale Avenue in the Bronx has been open for close to 30 years. It has a dozen different kinds of freshly baked bagels every day, a lot of breakfast and lunch sandwich options, and a lot of baked goods like muffins, cinnamon rolls, and danishes.

Where do you buy bagels from in your area of New York?

