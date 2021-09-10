KO, Appearing at Granite State Comic Con Collecting Items For Manchester Animal Shelter. Sept 18-19th.

Hi, I’m Kadrolsha Ona, KO for short. I will be appearing at The Granite State Comic Con Sept 18-19th. at the DoubleTree by Hilton downtown Manchester on Elm St., I am a comic book superhero living in Manchester and am working with the Manchester Animal Shelter by collecting pet items for them at the Comic-Con!

I will be collecting non-perishable pet food and pet items for the Manchester Animal Shelter. Their shelter helps so many precious pets.

In return for your items, I will give you an autographed picture of my comic character. My Character is "Queen of the Paranormal" (R) I am a Superhero that uses positive energy to fight evil forces.

Join me at The Granite State Comic Con Sept 18-19th. at the DoubleTree by Hilton downtown Manchester on Elm St. And don’t forget to bring a pet item!

See you there KO!

Side note:

When I travel doing comic cons I always connect with animal shelters and food pantries. Giving back to the communities I visit is key for me.

This time I get to give back to the Manchester Animal Shelter in the community I reside. I am thrilled!

I am also the host of Hollywood Entertainment News, an author, and a paranormal investigator.

I have 49 awards on IMDB. Internet Media DataBase. Check out my film projects on IMDB:

imdb.me/kadrolshaonacarole

All my information is on my website.

Learn more about me: www.queenoftheparanormal.com

KO appearing at Granite State Comic Con Granite State Comic Con

This is original content from NewsBreak’s Creator Program. Join today to publish and share your own content.