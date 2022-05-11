Upcoming spiritual and metaphysics based fair is coming to Brevard county.

I know I am!

If you reside in Brevard County and love all things metaphysical, holistic, and spiritual, then you will be as excited as I am over this upcoming event. Spirit Fest will be returning to the Melbourne Auditorium Saturday, May 21st, and Sunday, May 22nd from the hours of 10 am until 6 pm.

At Spirit Fest, there will be vendors displaying and selling art, crystals, and other and other spiritual items. Authors will also be there to sell their latest spiritual-based books. If you ever wanted to attempt to take a more natural route with your health and wellness you're in luck, holistic health practitioners will be present. And I can't forget to mention that the Psychic Mediums will also be there offering readings and relaying messages.

The website for Spirit Fair boasts of speakers all day long Saturday, and Sunday. Some of speakers include but are not limited to:

Certified Medium, Healer, and Shamanic Practitioner, Reverend Judi Weaver will be the first speaker of the fair at around 11 am. Her presentation is titled- "Angel's Speak- What's Your Question?" and she will be providing guidance and answers to our life's questions.

Energy Healer and Psychic Medium Miss Barbara McGillicuddy follows right behind Reverend Weaver with "Using Your Power Animals In Everyday Life."She will discuss using Spirit Animals to balance and maintain one's chakras. Miss McGillicuddy will also offer a free Power animal reading for three winners of a raffle drawing.

Chevon Mayes is next to present "Symbols- Messages for your soul. This intuitive artist and healer we'll talk about symbols and how they are messages from your Source or higher power. She will also teach certain practices that can help decipher these cryptic messages.

Sunday May 22nd "Medium Gallery: Messages from the other side." will be hosted by Clairvoyant and psychic medium Jerry McDaniel. This event will have an extra admission fee and will last for about 2 hours. This is for anyone seeking to have contact with any loved ones who has passed on using Mr McDaniel to relay any messages.

Following the medium gallery, the multi-talented Cynde Meyer will host "Change your energy, Change your life." She will go through the chakra system and have a short instruction on the following color therapy, breathing techniques, meditation, feng shui, and more ways to shift and harness energy.

Admission is $12 for the day or you could pay 18 for both Saturday and Sunday. Children under 12 are free. There are steel vendor spots left but limited so if you are interested or have any questions concerning Spirit Fest you can call 321-313-2543. The website is www.SanctuaryFL.com

Maybe I'll see you there!