What is the spiritual meaning of a Solar Eclipse?

Solar eclipse spiritual and astrological meaning, and information on April's upcoming eclipse.

On April 30th, a partial solar eclipse kickstarts 2022's eclipse season. A solar eclipse is a celestial phenomenon that occurs when the moon is between the sun and the earth. Visibly, the moon will cover the sun since they will be in alignment and can last up to 10 minutes. This occurs during a new moon. So what is a solar eclipse's spiritual meaning? Here's what you'll want to know.

A new moon represents rebirth or new beginnings since the new moon is considered the first phase of the lunar cycle. New moons are a favored time to start new projects and put new ideas into motion. It's also a great time for a new you to positively grow since new moons also represent rebirth. A solar eclipse heightens those things to manifest. It's like a new A solar eclipse spiritually heightens those things to manifest. It's like a new moon supercharged. So if you've been thinking about a different career move, following a passion, or starting a self-love journey- this is your sign to do so! Solar eclipses also signify endings, so if you've been thinking of leaving a stagnant or negative relationship, I'd go for it.

Astrologically your sun sign represents your outward personality, individuality, and your ego. Moon signs are more inward like your emotions, instincts, and your shadow self. Since the solar eclipse is the sun and moon in alignment, your sun and moon signs are as well. Tap into all aspects of yourself for positive gains. The moon during the solar eclipse will be in Taurus which represents abundance, material gain, dependability, and security. That being said, if there is a creative hobby or passion you would like to make lucrative go for it!

