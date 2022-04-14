Concerns over lack of care and availability for mental health aid in Brevard County.

There are some in Brevard County that are concerned about the lack of availability and overall care for those suffering from mental health diagnoses’.

Denise M, 33, a resident of Satellite Beach FL has been struggling to receive aid for the mental health issues she experiences. Diagnosed with PTSD from long-term domestic violence she endured gives her constant anxiety, panic attacks, and depression. She makes a living as a waitress at a local eatery and basically lives off of minimum wage. Being a single mother of a 9-year-old restricts her from working many hours or being flexible. She shared her experience and concerns:

“The clinics that let you pay on a sliding scale don’t offer me the amount of help I need. They also do not give me prescriptions that have worked for me in the past because the company won't permit the use of certain prescriptions. I don’t know how having a “cookie-cutter mold” helps an individual by their unique case.”

Denise also mentioned she had to wait a month when she sought out treatment for her PTSD. That was the earliest availability after calling 5 separate places. 3 practices and/or clinics stated that they were full.

“I realized I couldn't keep doing it all on my own. I was overwhelmed. But in looking for help I felt worse afterward. Either the doctor was full, you needed to pay an obscene amount to be seen, or had to wait months. When I finally found a place, the therapist told me she see me every six weeks because of the increasing number of patients. For what I deal with daily, every six weeks is not enough.”

Has anyone else experienced trouble in seeking help or is concerned with the treatment they receive? Please comment below, I plan on looking into this further. If it's an emergency please call 911 or go to your local emergency room.