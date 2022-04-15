An Astro-eventful end of April includes Pink Moon, Lyrid showers and a Solar Eclipse.

My fellow moon lovers and stargazers listen up. We have the eventful Full Moon, meteor showers, and even a solar eclipse in the upcoming weeks.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0qUFqF_0f8U6AcY00
Mid to the end of April will be a treat to my fellow moon lovers and star-gazers! There's the arrival of April's Full Moon named Pink Moon, The Lyrid meteor shower and a Solar Eclipse will all make an appearance this month! Pretty awesome right? Here's the info.

The Pink Moon will arrive Saturday, April 16th. This Full Moon got its name Pink Moon from Native American, Colonial American, and European sources. The moon in itself will not visibly be pink though.
Why the name pink? The Pink Moon is in reference to the flower Phlox subulata that would begin to start sprouting in early spring, which coincides with the upcoming full moon. The Full Moon usually runs its course for 3 days, so don't worry if you miss it on Saturday.

Along with the Pink Moon, Saturday will be the arrival of The Lyrid showers. The Lyrid Showers are meteor showers that appear from the 16th to the 25th of April every year. These spectacular showers have been seen and documented all the way from 687 BC and have been mentioned to be the strongest annual meteor showers of the number of meteors that will pass through the night's sky. The full moon's illumination could make it difficult for the meteor showers to shine visibly, but don't worry. The peak of these showers will be on the 22nd of April, making that the best night to view this wonder.

The first Solar Eclipse jump-starting eclipse season will occur on the 30th of April. A solar eclipse is when the moon passes in between the Earth and the sun, a chance alignment between the three. April's will be one of two happening in 2022 so don't miss out. Just remember to wear protective eyewear before looming over the sky.

I hope everyone enjoys earth's upcoming orbital wonders!

