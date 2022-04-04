Results of my coconut oil experiment.

Nisha Ramesisha Ramesh

*Affiliate links included in article, commission is earned upon sales*

As a former beauty advisor for a popular retail chain, I've learned about the benefits of many popular ingredients in skin care for all skin types. The issue for me was that they tend to be pretty expensive, and all required repeated use over time for the full benefit of the product. As I got older, I moved towards more natural skin and haircare remedies like virgin, organic coconut oil. After my research and trial-and-error tests on myself, I deemed coconut oil a winner!

People are now familiar with the health properties of coconut oil and its relevance in diets, but adding coconut oil to your beauty routine has become an up-and-coming trend. My favorite thing is that instead of having a bunch of different serums, lotions and oils for my hair and skin- coconut oil alone took care of all my needs. BEST thing about it, you can find enough to last you 2+ months for under 10 bucks!

Being of mixed ethnicities, my hair needs more moisture often. It can also get too weighed down by heavy products and become greasy and unmanageable. Before wrapping my hair, I would moisturize my hair and scalp with coconut oil. I noticed unlike most hair oils that just made my hair greasy, it would be absorbed and feel soft and be overall more manageable. The breakage I suffered from before from over-processing my hair lessened as well.

I have acne prone skin, even in my mid-thirties. That would leave me scared to use most anti-aging skincare products out of the fear of a breakout, but I knew the significance of starting anti-aging as a preventative benefit in my 20s. After learning that coconut oil has natural inflammatory and antibacterial properties, I decided to try it when I was suffering from a breakout. Over night I saw a reduction in redness and the size in the bumps. When I added it to my regular skin regime, the acne significantly reduced to a pimple here and there.

My feet get dry and crack fairly easily. I would typically have to use a very heavy cream or even ointments morning and night to prevent that from happening. After using coconut oil generously on my feet after a bath or shower, they stay moisturized all day. I still touch up at night just for the ongoing benefits, not out of necessity.

This product for me took the place of at least 3 other products and I have been using it regularly for over a year. For the price and benefits it provided me, it almost feels like a steal! I highly recommend trying this product if you suffer the same beauty issues that I do.