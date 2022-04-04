Self improvement through mindfulness.

Mindfulness has become increasingly popular in recent years, as more people around the world seek to learn about it and consider incorporating its practices into their daily lives. Mindfulness, sometimes referred to as mindful meditation or simply meditation, is the state of being aware of your thoughts, surroundings, and actions in the present moment.

When we are able to be present, grateful, and kind to ourselves, we are being mindful. It is mindfulness that allows us to really live in the present moment without worrying about yesterday or stressing about tomorrow. For many of us, it can be difficult to appreciate the here and now because we are constantly living in either the past or the future. However, when we take the time to focus on mindfulness, it becomes much easier to savor every moment — good and bad. We start hearing our kids’ laughter instead of only focusing on their messes; we appreciate our spouse’s snores because it reminds us that they are there with us.

Mindfulness can help you to let go of trying to control your emotions and the present moment. Difficulties on a daily basis can happen to anyone, and mindfulness lets us mentally get the space we need to reflect on these low moments rather than acting on instinct or in the heat of the moment. Processing our feelings and emotions properly happens when we are aware and not distracted or trying to shut those feelings off in someway. You will want to thank later for the growth and patience you can gain from this practice!