Experiences of an Empath.

The concept of Empaths and highly sensitive people may be new to you, but if you’ve ever felt like there were other people who could read your mind or feel your emotions without you saying anything, then you might actually be an Empath yourself. Empaths are highly sensitive people who can experience the emotions of others as their own, whether they want to or not, making their mental and emotional health the focus of their lives in order to stay balanced and live well.

﻿ Some refer to this as having sensory processing sensitivity, or SPS for short. When I was a child, I was overly sensitive. Even then I didn't like to be in the presence of many people because everything would affect me more that others. Sound and being over-stimulated, tone in people's voices, smells- anything could make me feel uncomfortable or some type of way in a second. Other than that, I was a very intelligent, creative and happy child. According to Elizabeth Scott, PhD

"A highly sensitive person (HSP) is a term for those who are thought to have an increased or deeper central nervous system sensitivity to physical, emotional, or social stimuli.Some refer to this as having sensory processing sensitivity, or SPS for short."

As we mature, Empaths tend to be people pleasers and caretakers because we crave for the people we love to be happy. Since we are stimulated by other's feelings, why wouldn't we? The downside is that we tend to attract narcissists and others that take advantage of our kind nature and people pleasing traits. I can say I have and recovery from the abuse is tough, but when you come back to being you again, it is an empowering feeling! If you are feel that you are an Empath yourself, just get educated on having strong boundaries. And know that to feel these intense emotions makes you strong!