Viral Video Shows Classroom Outfitted With New “Bullet-Proof” Room but Commenters Are Pointing Out the Flaws

Photo by Photo by Pixabay

There have been 366 school shootings since Columbine.

It's an issue most people recognize, including schools themselves. That's one reason why schools conduct lockdown drills, provide special safety teacher training, and even prepare students ahead of time.

This preparation also includes providing systems to keep parents in the loop when even minor issues occur at school. 70% of parents are concerned about their kids' safety at school because of gun violence.

Keeping children safe is always something people think about, but a simple post recently went viral and it's making people think about it even more than usual. You can view the post/video here.

It showcases a portion of the wall that (with some arm muscle) turns into a safe area for everyone in the classroom to go into. According to the post, the material of the structure is bulletproof.

What isn't apparent from the post is how the strong room is supposed to function when there seems to be a giant gap in the structure that acts as a doorway. Commenters were quick to point out this issue. Another problem people pointed out is its accessibility.

Older ones with waning strength and people with other limitations might not be able to quickly assemble the area. Plus, you would need an advanced warning to even have time to get it ready.

So far this year there have been nine school shootings that resulted in injuries or death. Could structures like this be a relatively simple answer to a seemingly never-ending problem?