Man Upset With Restaurant After They Charge Him Twice for Steak He Asked to Be Re-Made

Photo by Photo by Kasumi Loffler

Restaurants typically charge almost double what you would be spending if you made a meal on your own. Most of the time, this is worth it for people because they get out of cooking and often enjoy a meal that tastes better than something they could throw together at home.

But when the food isn't made right, it's frustrating. Some people feel too anxious or uncomfortable to say something, but one man didn't.

He was out with a group of friends and ordered a steak cooked medium rare. But when his steak arrived it was cooked well done and was tough. Some restaurants charge upwards of $100 for a full steak meal (depending on the size of the steak). So having it cooked right isn't too much to ask.

He called the waiter over and asked for a new steak to be cooked how he asked for originally. They apologized and took the steak back.

When my replacement steak arrived, it was cooked perfectly. However, when the bill came, I noticed that I had been charged for both steaks. I asked the waiter about it and he explained that since they had to cook me a second steak, they had to charge me for it.

He was frustrated by this, so he argued with the waiter a bit. He said it wasn't his fault the steak was cooked wrong. But his friends quickly grew uncomfortable, so he decided to bite his tongue and pay the unfair bill.

Even though he ended up paying the bill, one of his friends later told him he was extremely rude and selfish and shouldn't have caused a scene.

The comments on the post are split. But overall, people think he should've asked to speak to a manager instead of talking to a waiter who likely has no play in making a decision like that.

What do you think? What would you have done in this situation?