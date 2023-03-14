Woman Blindsided After Her Son’s Teacher Calls His Lunches “Inappropriate and Disgusting”

Figuring out what to pack your kids for lunch can be difficult. Kids are often picky eaters and school lunches are limited by what you can reasonably keep hot/cold for hours.

One mom thought she was doing a good job giving her five-year-old son a lunch he would actually eat that featured a few healthy items. But she was shocked to find her son's teacher had major issues with what she was packing him.

Shortly after she picked him up from school, his teacher called.

She made absolutely no effort to sound kind when she, in an extremely rude and annoyed tone, told me to stop packing my son such “disgusting and inappropriate” lunches. I felt absolutely appalled when she said this, as me and the teacher have, up until now, always maintained a very friendly relationship. She added that the lunches I’m packing my son are “very distracting for the other students and have an unpleasant odor.”

She said the lunch she sends daily contains celery sticks with blue cheese and goat cheese, kimchi and spam, and Doritos marinated in sriracha. She acknowledges that not everything is the healthiest, but they fit his preferences.

She ended the call with the teacher by saying she appreciated her worries but she's not going to randomly change her son's lunch and it's not her problem that other kids are "distracted" for some reason. The teacher sent a follow-up email saying this was unacceptable and the lunches are too inappropriate to be sent any longer.

Many of the commenters are pointing out the potential racism as the family is Korean and much of the lunch is not traditional food you might expect to find in a lunch here.

She's distraught and doesn't know how to handle the situation.

What would you do?

