Woman Left Devastated After Learning Her Fiance of Four Years Doesn’t Find Her Attractive

Photo by Photo by MART PRODUCTION

Studies show that relationships without physical attraction are typically unfulfilling.

One woman had no idea her partner didn't find her attractive. But she's left wondering what to do after making the discovery. She shared the story on Reddit looking for advice.

Her fiance of four years, Dave, asked her to go on his laptop and email him some documents he needed for work.

I logged on and saw an open conversation between him and his friend Paul and they had mentioned my name. I was curious and wanted to see what the were talking about (I know I was invading his privacy but curiosity got the best of me). Paul messaged Dave about how he was more attracted to his wife’s looks over personality. I scrolled up and saw Dave had said he was more attracted to my personality than my looks and nearly broke up with me early on in our relationship but stopped himself because looks weren’t important to him.

She said she was devastated when reading those messages because she had no idea he felt that way. As soon as he got home she approached him about it. He immediately began crying and said he never meant for her to see those messages and that he loved her.

She told him she needed some space and went to say with her parents for a few days to think things through. Before this incident, she and Dave never had any major issues.

She knows looks aren't the most important thing, but wonders if she'd be an "idiot" to go back to him after finding this out.

Many of the commenters say that people become attractive to them if they enjoy their personality and think that's what happened in this case.

What do you think though? Could you be with someone who wasn't very attracted to you?