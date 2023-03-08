“Dating a plus size girl is embarrassing” Man’s Friends Make Fun of Him for His New Girlfriend

Photo by Photo by John Diez

68% of American women are size 14 or higher. That means the majority of women in the US are considered plus size.

Despite this, many people still take issue when a plus-size woman is with a straight-size, or fit, man.

The man in this story has friends that are taking issues with his new girlfriend. They say that dating a plus-size girl is embarrassing. He's only 19 and started dating a woman he acknowledges is plus size but is still very attracted to. He says she has beautiful blue eyes, curly brown hair, and a nice smile.

He told his friends about her and they were excited for him at first. That is until he showed them a photo of what she looked like.

One giggled and i asked what was funny. She said “no offense but why is she so big” and everyone else giggled. I told them to cut it out and stop being disrespectful for no reason whatsoever. My friend who we will call Jenna later told me; “I’m sorry but you’re fit and she’s not. and you should be embarrassed to admit to dating her. i’m just saying what everyone else here is thinking it isn’t that deep”.

He immediately told her he has no reason to be embarrassed because he's with the "sweetest and prettiest girl ever." He's now upset that his friends care about nothing but how she looks even though there's a lot more to her than that.

This story really isn't all too surprising since 71% of women in one study said they were "fat shamed" on both "regular" apps and dating apps.

But most people expect their friends to be happy for them as long as they're happy. This obviously wasn't the case here.

What would you do in this situation?