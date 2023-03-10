Man Upset After Finding Person He Was Sitting Next to at a Movie Theater Brought Their Laptop to Work on a School Paper

Photo by Photo by Tima Miroshnichenko

The 2022 average movie theater ticket price was $11.75. But people often spend much more than that. The person who created this post said their ticket was about $20!

Aside from the ticket, movie theaters have sneaky ways to make you spend even more money. From overpriced snacks to extra-salty popcorn designed to make you drink more, your expenses can add up quickly.

Some "luxury" theaters even have a bar or restaurant on site so you can have a full meal and a show as you watch the newest release.

But no matter how much money you spend—even if you get a discount ticket—you no doubt want to enjoy the movie. You might prepare yourself for loud children, people getting up to use the restroom, or people who talk through previews. But it's unlikely you expect to see someone sitting on their laptop when you walk in.

Unfortunately, that was exactly what one person had to deal with. You can see the photo here. They claim this person was on their laptop writing a paper, playing games on their phone, texting, and talking to his friends throughout the entire movie.

The post collected over 2,000 comments. It's sparked a debate about when it's appropriate to go get the usher and attempt to get the person thrown out. Others are also sharing their negative movie theater experiences.

Some say things like this are why movie theaters are dying.

What do you think? Do you enjoy going to the theater anymore? Have you had bad experiences?