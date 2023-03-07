Man Sparks Controversy After Admitting He’s Leaving the US to Avoid Paying Child Support for an Unwanted Child

Photo by Photo by Pixabay

Child support is paid by the parent that doesn't have primary custody to help support the other parent in raising the child. According to one Census Bureau statistic report, the average payment in the US is $430 per month.

Even if a family sticks together and one partner doesn't have to pay child support, the couple can expect to be out about $17k a year in expenses.

The only way to avoid paying child support is by waiting until the child ages out (turns 18) or providing proof that the separated parents are now back together.

But one young man chose a more drastic way to get out of paying child support. He shared his story on Reddit to get things off his chest.

He and his girlfriend had been together for a year. They're both 22 and starting their careers after finishing college. Despite using protection, they ended up looking at a positive pregnancy test.

We had discussed this prior and had decided to hold off on having kids at least until 5 years later when we were both set so I was sure we'd safely abort. I thought I'd just be there to comfort her and give her time to process what's happening. 3 weeks later she tells me she wants to keep it. I keep pleading with her telling her I'm not ready and were not going to be ok financially but she insists that this is what she wants and that we'll be happy. I firmly told her I was not on board and she responded saying it was her sole decision and she'd made up her mind.

They ended up deciding to take a break because all they were doing was constantly fighting.

He spoke with his parents during this break and while he was initially planning on staying to help raise the child, they convinced him it was best to leave the country instead. It would be an easy move for him because he has dual citizenship.

Before solidifying his decision, he spoke to multiple lawyers to ensure he'd be covered legally in the country he was moving to. Once he got the all-clear, he made the official decision to leave so he wouldn't be held back by the financial repercussions of an unexpected child.

Last I heard, she had a successful pregnancy and was reaching out to all our mutual contacts to try and reach me. I only disclosed this to a few close friends who thankfully didn't share anything with her. I do sometimes wonder what it would've been like to raise the child and I wish her well. But not having any say in the final decision and being forced into it still gives me nightmares.

The post picked up a lot of traction and ended up with over 4,000 comments. Commenters were quick to point out that if he ever came back to the US, he'd likely be forced to pay backpay for the missed child support payments.

He replied and said he never planned on coming back.

What do you think? Was this an issue worth leaving the country over?