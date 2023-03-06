Woman Forces Her Husband to Fake Romantic Interest in All of Her Friends to See if They’re Loyal but It Backfired

Alisha Starr

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3yWECl_0l9GVW0x00
Photo byPhoto by Pixabay

Trust is one of the essential pillars of a relationship. Without it, it's easy for things to go downhill quickly.

One woman apparently has trust in her husband but doesn't have 100% trust in her friends. So she devised a way to ensure no one was interested in her husband. The woman who told this story is one of those friends.

One woman left her home country for college and now has dual citizenship for both places. She hasn't visited since she originally left since none of her family lives there anymore.

Recently I reconnected with my childhood friends and I was really happy to reunite and catch up. They can't all come over to me because it's super expensive for three people to pay for a flight and accommodation. One of them (Bea 26F) is married and she and her husband have a big home and usually invites the other two for weekends over/vacations. So she suggested they have me over this time for their early January vacation for two weeks.

Thankfully, she can work remotely so she was easily able to arrange the two-week trip.

She said everyone was kind to her despite their years apart and she was enjoying the vacation at first. But she noticed Bea's husband was spending a lot of time hanging around her. He would make sure to be around her whenever she went off to work for a bit on her own. And he shared personal things with her, saying he had no one else to talk to.

I have no problem with being a confidant of some sort but I believe a husband shouldn't be spending too much alone time with his wife's friend no matter the reason. I told him this when it got too uncomfortable and explained my reasons. That's when he got really inappropriate and tried to shoot his shot. I freaked out and told him something along the lines of "Bea is a great woman. I can't believe you would disrespect her like this."

Understandably, things got awkward afterward. She told her friends she was going to stay in a hotel for the rest of her stay. They all burst out laughing and said "gotcha!" They asked if she was planning on leaving because of the husband's advances.

She didn't plan on saying anything because she didn't want to cause a fight, so she questioned how they knew in the first place. This is when they explained it was a simple "prank" that they were all in on. But she thinks it was a test of loyalty. These suspicions were confirmed when one of the other women on the trip said she should apologize since Bea "does this to all her new friends to 'see how loyal they are' because her husband is handsome and a great guy and women want him."

She gave a snarky reply of "I wish I gave into this great guy then" and hung up. She's now questioning if she was too harsh.

But the 400 commenters say no.

What do you think? Was this "prank" harmless or harmful?

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# romance# friendship# marriage# lifestyle# loyalty

Comments / 1

Published by

I sift through the endless stories on the internet and share the most interesting ones I find with you.

Rochester, NY
15K followers

More from Alisha Starr

“Dating a plus size girl is embarrassing” Man’s Friends Make Fun of Him for His New Girlfriend

68% of American women are size 14 or higher. That means the majority of women in the US are considered plus size. Despite this, many people still take issue when a plus-size woman is with a straight-size, or fit, man.

Read full story
1 comments

Man Upset After Finding Person He Was Sitting Next to at a Movie Theater Brought Their Laptop to Work on a School Paper

The 2022 average movie theater ticket price was $11.75. But people often spend much more than that. The person who created this post said their ticket was about $20!. Aside from the ticket, movie theaters have sneaky ways to make you spend even more money. From overpriced snacks to extra-salty popcorn designed to make you drink more, your expenses can add up quickly.

Read full story
1 comments

Woman Criticized for Insisting Her Sister-in-Law Have a Less Fancy Wedding So She Doesn’t One-Up Hers

It's common to have conflicts with your parents and other close family members when planning your wedding. But most people don't expect to have problems with their sister-in-law. One woman has been bothered by her sister-in-law throughout her entire wedding planning experience.

Read full story
2 comments

Man Sparks Controversy After Admitting He’s Leaving the US to Avoid Paying Child Support for an Unwanted Child

Child support is paid by the parent that doesn't have primary custody to help support the other parent in raising the child. According to one Census Bureau statistic report, the average payment in the US is $430 per month.

Read full story
14 comments

Man Sparks Controversy After Serving His Obese Mother a Salad for Dinner While Everyone Else Ate Ribs

41.9% of adults in the US are considered obese. One man's mother apparently falls into this category. She weighs 250 pounds and always talks about how she wants to lose weight. They host her and her husband every few months for dinner so the family can get together.

Read full story
4 comments

Woman Slammed for Refusing to Help a Friend Pay for Her Wedding Even Though Her Friend Helped Pay for Hers

Traditionally, the bride's family pays for the wedding. But in today's modern world, a variety of different arrangements are made for paying for the big day. In one case, a group of friends apparently all decided to chip in for one another's weddings.

Read full story
4 comments

Girlfriend Upset After Finding Out Boyfriend Went on Romantic Hawaii Trip With Boss That He Claimed Was a Business Trip

Roughly 1.1 million people travel for business in the US each day. One man said he was traveling for work, but it turned out that wasn't quite the truth. His girlfriend told the following story on Reddit and get some advice about how to proceed.

Read full story
6 comments

American Artist Paul Pfeiffer Develops a Concept for a Stadium That Seats One Million People

The average football stadium seats roughly 60,000-70,000 people. The MetLife stadium has the biggest capacity in the NFL. The stadium hosts the Giants and Jets and can seat 82,500 people!

Read full story
1 comments

Missing Case Solved After Eight Days When Fishermen Find His Arm in the Stomach of a Shark

According to one database, over 600,000 people go missing each year. 85% of those cases are solved within a week and after a year that number rises to 98%. One man was found after eight days, but the evidence is still hard to piece together for police.

Read full story

Bride Left in Shock After Sister-in-Law Refuses to Pay $1K Dinner Bill on Her Behalf

Deciding how the bill will be split or who will cover the cost is an issue people have dealt with for a long time. Most of the time, people are worried about this problem when they go on a first date. But one woman ran into this issue when she went to a Bachelorette dinner for her sister-in-law.

Read full story
4 comments

Woman Goes Viral for Purchasing a 25-Year-Old Beater Car for $289 a Month for 84 Months

Purchasing your first car is a moment many people never forget. But one woman certainly won't forget her first vehicle purchase because the internet won't let her. She allegedly purchased a 1998 Ford Escort with a loan that's costing her $289 a month for 84 months. The place she purchased the car from shared the financing information, encouraging others to come in so they can get approved as well.

Read full story
5 comments

Woman Steals Friend’s Desired Baby Name, Then Flips When She Finds Out It Was Fake to Ensure She Didn’t Steal Real Name

Naming a baby is no easy task. About 20% of parents pick their baby's name during the first trimester, but for some, it takes much longer. Interestingly, regardless of when people choose the name, 31% choose to keep it a secret until the baby is born.

Read full story
13 comments

Man Gets Into Fight With His Fiance Before Their Wedding After Insisting on Wearing His Apple Watch During the Ceremony

30% of iPhone users have an Apple Watch. There's a time and a place to wear any accessory, and many people think that even if you're just attending a wedding, you should leave your Apple Watch at home.

Read full story
26 comments

Man Forced to Pay Child Support for a Kid That Isn’t His Gets Criticized for Not Leaving Her $65K as He Did for His Kids

The man in this story has three children that are biologically his and one child that is considered legally his. He discovered the one child wasn't his about 2-3 months after she was born. He had his suspicions since she looked nothing like him, but he decided to do a paternity test and the results proved he wasn't the father.

Read full story
419 comments

Woman Accidentally Starts a Small Fire in Her Friend’s Home but Refuses to Pay for the Damage

50% of house fires start in the kitchen. One man shared exactly how he had this experience with one of his and his wife's friends. He says the friend is someone who always thinks she's right about everything. She was over recently and he was cooking dinner for everyone. He planned on making some salmon in a stainless steel pan.

Read full story
2 comments

Man Stunned to Find Out His Daughter Was His Anonymous Kidney Donor, Saving His Life

Nearly 100,000 Americans are currently on the list for a kidney transplant. The US has strict standards on what organs are acceptable for donation, so about 10% of donated kidneys are "thrown away."

Read full story
9 comments

Woman Gets Called “Fatphobic” for Charging More to Knit a Sweater for a Larger Woman

It's a fact that plus-size clothing uses more fabric to create the same looks and styles as straight sizes. Because of this, retailers often charge more for plus-size pieces. The difference is usually only a few dollars per item, but these numbers add up quickly when purchasing many different things.

Read full story
9 comments

“It’s rude and inconsiderate” Man Baffled by His New Girlfriend’s Attitude When He Chose to Brush His Teeth Before Bed

Most people know that brushing your teeth at least twice a day is crucial if you want to have good dental health. Things like gum disease, cavities, and other things can easily crop up if you don't.

Read full story
116 comments

Reddit Stunned by Woman Who Says She Spent $900K on Her Wedding

The 2022 national average wedding cost was $30,000. That's a $2,000 increase from the previous year. Spending $30,000 on a wedding might seem like a lot to some people since many try to make theirs as budget-friendly as possible. But one woman claimed to have blown the $30k average out of the water.

Read full story
4 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy