Woman Forces Her Husband to Fake Romantic Interest in All of Her Friends to See if They’re Loyal but It Backfired

Photo by Photo by Pixabay

Trust is one of the essential pillars of a relationship. Without it, it's easy for things to go downhill quickly.

One woman apparently has trust in her husband but doesn't have 100% trust in her friends. So she devised a way to ensure no one was interested in her husband. The woman who told this story is one of those friends.

One woman left her home country for college and now has dual citizenship for both places. She hasn't visited since she originally left since none of her family lives there anymore.

Recently I reconnected with my childhood friends and I was really happy to reunite and catch up. They can't all come over to me because it's super expensive for three people to pay for a flight and accommodation. One of them (Bea 26F) is married and she and her husband have a big home and usually invites the other two for weekends over/vacations. So she suggested they have me over this time for their early January vacation for two weeks.

Thankfully, she can work remotely so she was easily able to arrange the two-week trip.

She said everyone was kind to her despite their years apart and she was enjoying the vacation at first. But she noticed Bea's husband was spending a lot of time hanging around her. He would make sure to be around her whenever she went off to work for a bit on her own. And he shared personal things with her, saying he had no one else to talk to.

I have no problem with being a confidant of some sort but I believe a husband shouldn't be spending too much alone time with his wife's friend no matter the reason. I told him this when it got too uncomfortable and explained my reasons. That's when he got really inappropriate and tried to shoot his shot. I freaked out and told him something along the lines of "Bea is a great woman. I can't believe you would disrespect her like this."

Understandably, things got awkward afterward. She told her friends she was going to stay in a hotel for the rest of her stay. They all burst out laughing and said "gotcha!" They asked if she was planning on leaving because of the husband's advances.

She didn't plan on saying anything because she didn't want to cause a fight, so she questioned how they knew in the first place. This is when they explained it was a simple "prank" that they were all in on. But she thinks it was a test of loyalty. These suspicions were confirmed when one of the other women on the trip said she should apologize since Bea "does this to all her new friends to 'see how loyal they are' because her husband is handsome and a great guy and women want him."

She gave a snarky reply of "I wish I gave into this great guy then" and hung up. She's now questioning if she was too harsh.

But the 400 commenters say no.

What do you think? Was this "prank" harmless or harmful?