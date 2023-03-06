Man Sparks Controversy After Serving His Obese Mother a Salad for Dinner While Everyone Else Ate Ribs

Photo by Photo by Kai Pilger

41.9% of adults in the US are considered obese. One man's mother apparently falls into this category.

She weighs 250 pounds and always talks about how she wants to lose weight. They host her and her husband every few months for dinner so the family can get together.

They finally had enough of her comments about food, including that she only can't lose weight because everyone "spoils her with too much food." He claims her issue is her "enormous" appetite and that even if she wasn't served so much, she would still end up at the fridge to get more food.

So he and his wife came up with a plan.

I told my wife that I think this time we should only serve salad to my mom, since she was always complaining of too much food, and she agreed with me. We serve the salad and everything is good. Then it was time for the main course (we had pork ribs), I get up and serve the three of us (my wife, my dad and me), then I sit on the table and start eating. My mom was surprised and said "Hey did you forget me?" and that's when I told her that since she was always complaining of being spoiled with too much food, we decided it's best not to serve her any additional meals.

His dad (her husband) laughed, apparently finding it funny but she wasn't amused at all. She claimed this wasn't what she was talking about when she made those complaints and was upset they were making fun of her weight with this stunt.

He told her if she wants they could serve her ribs, but she left because of how disrespected she felt. His father later told him they stopped at a McDonald's drive-through on the way home for food since they hadn't properly eaten there.

His mother now hasn't spoken to him for a week and refuses to answer any of his calls. He wants to know if what he did was wrong and people were quick to say yes. When the post had been up for just two hours it already amassed over 1,400 comments.

Commenters say they deliberately set out to humiliate her. Many also point out that a salad isn't necessarily the best weight loss food anyways. And others say they easily could've served a healthy meal for everyone if they genuinely wanted to help her lose weight.

But what are your thoughts? Was this a harmless or hurtful "prank"?