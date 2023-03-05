Woman Slammed for Refusing to Help a Friend Pay for Her Wedding Even Though Her Friend Helped Pay for Hers

Photo by Photo by Andrea Piacquadio

Traditionally, the bride's family pays for the wedding. But in today's modern world, a variety of different arrangements are made for paying for the big day. In one case, a group of friends apparently all decided to chip in for one another's weddings.

One woman in the group shared more about the arrangement and wanted to know if she was in the wrong in this situation.

My friend and I have been close for a few years now, and I'm happy for her. She is struggling financially, and they have asked that instead of wedding gifts, people can donate to parts of their wedding ceremony (theres a registry and everything, like “table flowers” and stuff). I know she's trying to save as much money as possible for certain reasons unrelated to the wedding. But I just don't think it's right for me to be helping her out with the costs at this time.

She says she's about to be a doctorate student and she's working on a memoir, so money is tight. And any money she does have, she wants to save in case she needs it.

She also didn't think it was fair she was expected to help when her friend's fiance could get another job and it seemed like he had wealthy friends.

My friend got really mad at me and said that I was selfish, and that she expected more from me. Our group of friends all pledged to help pay for each others weddings back in college, and she says that since she helped pay for my wedding ($550), that I should help her out, even if it's just $20. She is also threatening to tell our group of friends, just because all of them contributed to my wedding - but she completely ignores the fact that my marriage didn’t last even one year.

So, her friend gave her $550 for her wedding, but it didn't matter to her because her marriage didn't even last a year. She said she doesn't want to lose the friendship, but she also doesn't want to be "taken advantage of."

One in three people say they would end a friendship if their friend owed them $100 and refused to pay it back. So it's not surprising this situation didn't work out well.

Interestingly, some of her friends sent $100 for her to contribute towards the wedding so the issue would be resolved. Despite getting $100 given to her, she tried offering $5 as a contribution. She eventually offered up to $50 but her friend told her she shouldn't bother coming to the wedding at all.

The post has amassed over 6,000 comments and none of them are in the author's favor.

Whose side are you on?