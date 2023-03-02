Bride Left in Shock After Sister-in-Law Refuses to Pay $1K Dinner Bill on Her Behalf

Alisha Starr

Deciding how the bill will be split or who will cover the cost is an issue people have dealt with for a long time. Most of the time, people are worried about this problem when they go on a first date. But one woman ran into this issue when she went to a Bachelorette dinner for her sister-in-law.

She says her sister-in-law has been coddled her entire life because she's the "golden child" of the family. She cared more about being popular in school while her brother was "a little more nerdy."

While fast forward to today, both my husband and I went to tops schools, got our degree's and currently have very well paying jobs in tech. I'm not trying to sound braggy, this is just for context, but we live a very, very comfortable life. SIL still currently lives at home with my in-laws where they foot all of her bills, she had my niece (4F) with her ex and is currently on marriage #2.

Now that she's set the tone, she moves on to the real issue in this story. Before her wedding, her sister-in-law had a gathering in a fancy upscale restaurant in the city. There were eight people in total, and the waiter brought the bill to her when the night was over.

I'm sitting there confused for a second until SIL speaks up and is all "my parents and I were talking and were thinking you and my brother can handle the bill for this, as a wedding gift, since you're not financially contributing to my wedding". I stared at her shocked for a moment and the was like "and you didn't think to bring this up to me before hand?"

She said they're "so well off" that covering the bill should be no problem and she knows her brother won't have an issue with it. When asked why her fiance or parents wouldn't cover the bill, she said they're the wealthiest in the family and was surprised she had an issue with paying.

She ended up calling her selfish to which the author said she was a spoiled brat. She paid her part of the bill and left.

Thankfully, her husband is 100% on her side and they're debating if they'll even attend the wedding. But most of the rest of the family is furious and demanding they apologize for embarrassing her.

Should she have paid for the bill as a gift or was the bride wrong for asking her to in the first place?

