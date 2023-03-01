Man Gets Into Fight With His Fiance Before Their Wedding After Insisting on Wearing His Apple Watch During the Ceremony

Photo by Photo by Rene Asmussen

30% of iPhone users have an Apple Watch. There's a time and a place to wear any accessory, and many people think that even if you're just attending a wedding, you should leave your Apple Watch at home.

But one man likes his watch so much that he wants to wear it during a wedding. The kicker is that he's the groom!

His brother and best man created a post to see if he was in the wrong in this unique situation.

My brother is slightly obsessed with the Apple Watch. He's pretty much owned every version, and always finds some way to bring up how amazing he thinks it is. Like literally will interject into conversations with random people about "oh my Apple Watch tracks that" or "oh you could do this/that without needing your phone if you got an Apple Watch", it's his thing and we mostly just let it go.

He recently got the newest Apple Watch and outfitted it with a bright yellow strap. He wants to wear it during his wedding, but his fiance put her foot down and said no because she thinks it would be distracting.

They all had dinner last night and he tried to get his brother to take his side and say it was no big deal for him to wear the watch at his wedding. His brother took the fiances side and said he's the groom, not the "inspector gadget" so he could go without for one night.

He then tried saying he could switch out the strap to a black one to which his brother said he would look like a "spy kid" in that case. So he mentioned wearing the nice watch their grandfather left him instead.

Our grandfather left each of his grandkids a watch from his collection when he passed. My brother got a beautiful vintage Omega De Ville on a crocodile strap that would look brilliant with a tux. I guess his fiance didn't even know that he owned a vintage dress watch. She's now made it perfectly clear she expects him to wear it...He says if I hadn't brought up the Omega, she would have eventually agreed to let him wear his Apple Watch even if it wasn't with the strap he wanted.

Some of the other family members are divided. His mom thinks he should've supported his brother no matter what and his father thinks the issue is ridiculous and wearing the watch would actually be a nice tribute to their grandfather.

His brother is very upset and feels like his brother "betrayed" him.

Top comments on this post are ranging from calling the groom a child to saying the bride should accept how important it is to him and just let him wear it.

What do you think? Is wearing an Apple Watch during a wedding ceremony tacky or totally normal?