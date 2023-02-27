Man Forced to Pay Child Support for a Kid That Isn’t His Gets Criticized for Not Leaving Her $65K as He Did for His Kids

Photo by Photo by Sasun Bughdaryan on Unsplash

The man in this story has three children that are biologically his and one child that is considered legally his. He discovered the one child wasn't his about 2-3 months after she was born. He had his suspicions since she looked nothing like him, but he decided to do a paternity test and the results proved he wasn't the father.

I filed for divorce shortly after. The divorce was long, expensive and ugly, but at the end I got 50/50 custody...as for the youngest one I had to pay child support. I tried to fight it with evidence that the kid wasn’t mine, but the court verdict was that she was legally mine so I had to pay it, unless the father for the youngest one would show up and take responsibility. My ex absolutely refused to tell anyone who the father was...As a result, I’m stuck paying child support for 18 years. I told my ex that without child support she wouldn’t receive anything else from me and I won’t be a father for Emma and I don’t want to see her.

After his divorce was finalized, he moved to a different city so he could get a fresh start. Everything worked out except for his dating life. He said he couldn't find it in himself to trust other people after what his ex-wife did to him.

Throughout the years he saved up money for each of his three children. Once they graduated from school they each received around $65,000. He encouraged them to use it wisely, but let each of them do with it what they wanted.

Now his ex has started hinting and asking about when Emma (his legal but not biological child) will get her money. At first, he thought she was joking, but she was being 100% serious. When he said she wouldn't be getting anything, she called him a bad father.

Emma ended up contacting him herself and asked why she wasn't getting any money and he said she knew why. She's not actually his child and they only see each other 2-3 times a year, so they have no real relationship.

The man says he can admittedly easily afford to give her the money, but he feels like the child support he paid for 18 years was enough. But he also said he feels guilty for possibly taking things out on his ex and excluding her.

What do you think? Should he feel guilty?