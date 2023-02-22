Reddit Stunned by Woman Who Says She Spent $900K on Her Wedding

Photo by Photo by sergio souza

The 2022 national average wedding cost was $30,000. That's a $2,000 increase from the previous year.

Spending $30,000 on a wedding might seem like a lot to some people since many try to make theirs as budget-friendly as possible. But one woman claimed to have blown the $30k average out of the water.

She says she and her husband had a very "grand wedding" and spent around $900,000. He comes from a very wealthy family and paid for the whole thing himself.

Her issue is that her friends keep asking her how much they spent on the wedding. Ever since they attended, they've been "bugging" her to reveal the cost. She doesn't want to tell them because she knows none of them are in a position to spend as much money as they did. Plus, some of them are already upset with her that she had as grand of a wedding as she did.

She keeps telling them she doesn't know how much everything was in total, but they've now started reaching out to her husband to ask him instead.

One commenter said they spent nearly as much as Jennifer Anniston and Brad Pitt did on their wedding. People are baffled at how they spent this much on one day and even began comparing how much they spent at their own weddings or debating if having this much money is "ethical."

But the overall resolution was that she has every right not to share private financial information with people.

What's your opinion?