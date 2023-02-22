Woman Upset After Finding Out Some of Her Fiance’s Family Members Are Wearing Dinosaur Costumes to Their Themed Wedding

Photo by Photo by Vlad Fonsark

At times, figuring out exactly what to wear to a wedding can be difficult. With wedding invites saying anything from "black tie" to "formal" to "festive," decoding the language might be tricky.

But one bride thought she made things pretty clear when she decided to have a themed wedding.

I will be the moon goddess and he will be the god of the seas. The wedding party will be dressed to match the respective side themes. Now because of this theme, and the fact that most of our friends are cosplayers, we opened it up for guests to dress up in costume/cosplay to match the over all theme.

She didn't make specific rules about costumes because she thought people would understand what followed the theme. But some of her soon-to-be husband's family members heard the word "costume" and came up with their own idea.

Her partner loves dinosaurs. Jurrasic Park is his favorite movie and seeing that in theaters was actually their first date. So knowing this, his family decided they wanted to wear blow-up dinosaur costumes to the wedding.

They are claiming we said they could wear anything so that's what they choose. I think its tacky, disrespectful, and making fun of our important day. I want to bar them from wearing these at the wedding. And I definitely do not want them in any wedding photos if they are wearing that.

She isn't the only one upset by this idea; her fiance is too. They think it'll take the attention away from them, but others seem to think it would be "funny."

She wants to know if she'd be in the wrong for banning them from wearing the blow-up costumes to the wedding.

The comments on the post are actually pretty split. Some say it would make for great photos and since it's technically a costume, she shouldn't try to control what they wear. But others are saying it's ridiculous to not stick with the theme and assume a funny costume like that would be okay.

What do you think?