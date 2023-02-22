A Video of a Man Stuck in a Grain Bin Went Viral, Triggering Claustrophobia and Fear for Viewers

Photo by Photo by Andrea Piacquadio

Farming can be a dangerous job. Many people are surprised to learn that every year, more people die from farming work than from serving as police officers or firefighters.

The leading cause of death among farmers is people being run over by tractors. But a new video shows another way farmers can lose their life, and it terrified over 14 million viewers. The brief video can be viewed below.

The video shows a man stuck in a grain bin that's filled with dry corn. It's only a minute long, but viewers are left in suspense as they see him struggling to free himself. Every time he moves you can hear the corn moving around, and there's limited space above his head for him to breathe as it is.

The video amassed over 26,000 comments. Many share personal experiences of losing people from similar accidents while others mention how claustrophobic they felt while watching.

People seemed worried about the outcome of this situation as many commenters were asking if he was alive, but a video posted shortly after proves that the man made it out okay. He apologizes for worrying viewers and says there's plenty more where that came from since he's been working as a grain elevator builder for 13 years!

This particular situation caught the attention of many viewers, and that might be why several movies, including A Quiet Place, have made use of situations like this to heighten tension and suspense for viewers.

