Internet Rallies Behind Woman Whose Husband Told Her He's "No Longer Attracted to Her" While She's Pregnant With Twins

Alisha Starr

Photo by Pavel Danilyuk

Women gain 25-35 pounds on average throughout their pregnancy. But if they're pregnant with twins it brings those numbers up to about 35-50 pounds.

One woman's husband has an issue with her weight gain, so she took to Reddit to get some relationship advice.

She starts her post by saying,

I don't know what to do or if theres even anything I can do. This is basically my last resort before considering divorce. We have been together 7 years, and married for 3. This is my first (very planned.. very on purpose) pregnancy.

She's never been with anyone else but her husband, so this situation is extremely difficult for her. When she noticed he was acting strange, she asked him what was going on. He told her he was stressed about money and some debt he accumulated that totaled around $5k.

So after we finished talking, I was thinking of a way to help him be less stressed so I sent him 7.5k from my savings. I've been working full time for over 10 and something years at this point and started investing a few years ago, so my savings account is comfortable.

After she sent the money, he admitted to her that he isn't stressed about debt or money issues, but that he just isn't attracted to her anymore. She was frustrated by this comment because he apparently had begged her to have children for two years, and she's gained a healthy amount of weight throughout the pregnancy since she's continued to work out and be active.

He then explained that he had seen some videos of postpartum bodies and was worried about that or any scars she might have if she needed a c-section. He said it's a "natural male reaction" and her getting upset and crying was manipulating his feelings.

Some studies show that men are naturally attracted to pregnant women, so his comments aren't completely valid.

Many of the top comments advise her to get her money back immediately so she has it in case anything happens.

What's your opinion?

