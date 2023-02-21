Thousands of Redditors Trash Woman for Bringing Her Dog Into the Grocery Store

Photo by Photo by David Henry

Estimates show that only about 500,000 people in the US have service dogs. These dogs are the only ones people typically accept in places like groceries stores or restaurants.

But the woman in this story brought her dog into a public place that doesn't allow animals. And it wasn't a service dog. She took to Reddit to see if she was in the wrong for her actions and over 6,000 people commented mostly to say she absolutely was.

I (F33) am a proud owner of Peanut, my Yorkshire Terrier. I took Peanut to the dog park today and Petsmart. In the same complex is the grocery store I go to. It was a warmer day and didn't want to leave Peanut in the car. So I leashed him up and took him in with me.

She said she planned for the trip to be quick, no more than 10 minutes. When she went to the produce department, a guy who wasn't an employee rudely told her that pets aren't allowed in grocery stores. Before she could respond he told her it was "gross."

She explained that it being hot out was her only reason for bringing him inside and he told her not to be a "lazy pet owner."

She said this conversation caused a bit of a scene and made her uncomfortable so she left.

Many commenters brought up issues like people having allergies to dogs and it violating certain health codes since many dogs shed, drool, have accidents, etc.

But others were more upset about how this could ruin the perception of service dogs. Random dogs like this one aren't trained for months—or even years to know how to behave in public and help their owner. So misbehaving could lead people to be against service dogs too.

What do you think? If you saw someone bring their dog into a grocery store would you be upset?