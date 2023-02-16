A Photographer Deleted All Their Friend’s Wedding Photos After They Told Her She’d Be Fired if She Left to Get Food

Photo by Photo by Leah Kelley

The average wedding photographer charges between $1,150 and $3,000 to shoot a wedding, though prices can end up being much higher. But one woman decided to do her friends a favor and shoot their wedding for only $250.

I'm not really a photographer, I'm a dog groomer. I take lots of photos of dogs all day to put on my Facebook and Instagram, it's "my thing" if that makes sense. A cut and a photo with every appointment. I very seldom shoot things other than dogs even if I have a nice set up. A friend got married a few days ago and wanting to save money, asked if I'd shoot it for them. I told him it's not really my forte but he convinced me by saying he didn't care if they were perfect: they were on a shoestring budget and I agreed to shoot it...

It was supposed to be a 10-hour event, so charging $250 was an extraordinary deal. She photographed before the wedding so the bride would have photos of herself getting ready. She then took photos during the ceremony and continued to do so during the reception to get pictures of the speeches and people mingling.

I started around 11am and was due to finish around 7:30pm. Around 5pm, food is being served and I was told I cannot stop to eat because I need to be photographer; in fact, they didn't save me a spot at any table. I'm getting tired and at this point kinda regretting doing this for next to nothing. It's also unbelievably hot: the venue is in an old veteran's legion and it's like 110F and there's no AC.

She approached the groom and let him know she needed to head out for 20 minutes to grab a quick bite to eat and something to drink. There wasn't an open bar, drinking fountain, or anything and she ran out of the water she brought long before.

He told her she either needed to be the photographer or leave without pay. She was tired, hungry, and overall done with the day due to the circumstances, so she asked if he was sure. He said yes.

So I deleted all the photos I took in front of him and took off saying I'm not his photographer anymore. If I was to be paid $250, honestly at that point I would have paid $250 just for a glass of cold water and somewhere to sit for 5min.

It's well-known wedding etiquette that you need to feed your photographer, DJ, and any other "guests" attending to help with your wedding since it would likely be nearly impossible for them to eat otherwise.

Because this couple took advantage of their photographer and friend, they now have no photos to showcase from their special day. The author of the post mentions that people on social media are asking to see photos and the couple hasn't replied.

What do you think of this situation? Was deleting the photos understandable or a step too far?