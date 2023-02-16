A Photographer Deleted All Their Friend’s Wedding Photos After They Told Her She’d Be Fired if She Left to Get Food

Alisha Starr

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Z8QA4_0kpiuMPQ00
Photo byPhoto by Leah Kelley

The average wedding photographer charges between $1,150 and $3,000 to shoot a wedding, though prices can end up being much higher. But one woman decided to do her friends a favor and shoot their wedding for only $250.

I'm not really a photographer, I'm a dog groomer. I take lots of photos of dogs all day to put on my Facebook and Instagram, it's "my thing" if that makes sense. A cut and a photo with every appointment. I very seldom shoot things other than dogs even if I have a nice set up. A friend got married a few days ago and wanting to save money, asked if I'd shoot it for them. I told him it's not really my forte but he convinced me by saying he didn't care if they were perfect: they were on a shoestring budget and I agreed to shoot it...

It was supposed to be a 10-hour event, so charging $250 was an extraordinary deal. She photographed before the wedding so the bride would have photos of herself getting ready. She then took photos during the ceremony and continued to do so during the reception to get pictures of the speeches and people mingling.

I started around 11am and was due to finish around 7:30pm. Around 5pm, food is being served and I was told I cannot stop to eat because I need to be photographer; in fact, they didn't save me a spot at any table. I'm getting tired and at this point kinda regretting doing this for next to nothing. It's also unbelievably hot: the venue is in an old veteran's legion and it's like 110F and there's no AC.

She approached the groom and let him know she needed to head out for 20 minutes to grab a quick bite to eat and something to drink. There wasn't an open bar, drinking fountain, or anything and she ran out of the water she brought long before.

He told her she either needed to be the photographer or leave without pay. She was tired, hungry, and overall done with the day due to the circumstances, so she asked if he was sure. He said yes.

So I deleted all the photos I took in front of him and took off saying I'm not his photographer anymore. If I was to be paid $250, honestly at that point I would have paid $250 just for a glass of cold water and somewhere to sit for 5min.

It's well-known wedding etiquette that you need to feed your photographer, DJ, and any other "guests" attending to help with your wedding since it would likely be nearly impossible for them to eat otherwise.

Because this couple took advantage of their photographer and friend, they now have no photos to showcase from their special day. The author of the post mentions that people on social media are asking to see photos and the couple hasn't replied.

What do you think of this situation? Was deleting the photos understandable or a step too far?

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# photographer# wedding# friendship# money# trending story

Comments / 418

Published by

I sift through the endless stories on the internet and share the most interesting ones I find with you.

Rochester, NY
15K followers

More from Alisha Starr

Internet Rallies Behind Woman Whose Husband Told Her He’s “No Longer Attracted to Her” While She’s Pregnant With Twins

Women gain 25-35 pounds on average throughout their pregnancy. But if they're pregnant with twins it brings those numbers up to about 35-50 pounds. One woman's husband has an issue with her weight gain, so she took to Reddit to get some relationship advice.

Read full story

Thousands of Redditors Trash Woman for Bringing Her Dog Into the Grocery Store

Estimates show that only about 500,000 people in the US have service dogs. These dogs are the only ones people typically accept in places like groceries stores or restaurants. But the woman in this story brought her dog into a public place that doesn't allow animals. And it wasn't a service dog. She took to Reddit to see if she was in the wrong for her actions and over 6,000 people commented mostly to say she absolutely was.

Read full story
3 comments

A Group of Friends Tries Jumping in an Elevator to See What Will Happen and End Up Getting Stuck Inside

Many people have a fear of going in elevators for various reasons. Some people don't like being in an enclosed space, others are afraid of it plunging to the ground, and some are scared of getting stuck.

Read full story
24 comments

Man Gets Chastised for Sending His Girlfriend “Too Many Flowers” and Making Others Look Bad With His Extravagant Gift

Flowers make a great gift for any occasion. One man's girlfriend absolutely loves flowers, so he decided flowers and a couple of extra gifts would make a good Valentine's Day gift.

Read full story
7 comments

"It’s a wedding what do you expect?" Couple Trashes Their Wedding Venue Rental and Refuses to Pay for Damages

According to one survey, the average cost of a wedding venue for couples was over $11,000 in 2022. The couple in this story was offered a nice venue for a fraction of that cost, but things went south after they used it for their big day.

Read full story
30 comments

Man Eating Alone at a Restaurant Gets Loudly Heckled by Others Waiting for a Table

Some people hesitate to go out to eat at a restaurant alone, but research shows that a lot of people actually do this! Unfortunately, one man had a terrible experience the last time he dined alone.

Read full story
154 comments

Reddit Slams Man for Saying It’s “No Big Deal” That His Wife Finally Passed Her GED Test

Today, an estimated 39 to 40 million people dropped out of high school before receiving their diplomas in the US. That number continues to grow. One man's 26-year-old wife was one of those people. She and her husband have been married for 7 years and she intended to get her diploma before they married, but it never happened. They ended up having five kids together, so it was challenging to find the time.

Read full story
13 comments

Man Racks Up $10K on His Son’s Credit Card and Refuses to Help Him Pay It Off

Many parents try to set their kids up financially by creating savings accounts, college funds, and setting aside inheritance money. But one father did the exact opposite for his kid. He created debt for him to deal with instead. Thousands of people on Reddit are ripping him apart, but let's see what you think of the circumstances.

Read full story
18 comments

Video Game Streamers Are Camping Out in Wealthy Neighborhoods in an Attempt to Get Higher Donations

Around 74% of US households have at least one person who plays video games. That ends up being about 227 million people that play each day. These numbers continue to rise year over year, with video games currently being more popular than ever.

Read full story
5 comments

Man Forced to Turn Away 465 Pound Woman Who Booked a Massage, Angering His Coworkers

Getting massages on a regular basis is something most people would enjoy due to the benefits it can bring, but for many people, it's a special treat to book a massage at a spa.

Read full story
263 comments

In 1962, a Boy Took Home a Radioactive Capsule Leading to the Death of Four People

In 1962, a ten-year-old boy took home a radioactive capsule. He put it in his pocket to bring home, but the item wasn't properly contained in its shielding material. He kept it in his pocket for several days, not knowing the danger it posed to him and everyone around him. After a few days, on April 1st, his mother got a hold of it, and also not knowing what it was, decided to place it inside a kitchen cabinet in their home.

Read full story
10 comments

Woman Leaves Her Friend’s Wedding After Being Asked to Put On Makeup So Guests Won’t End Up “Feeling Queasy”

2-3% of people worldwide have psoriasis. It's a condition where skin cells build up and form patches of itchy, scaly skin. It's often manageable with ointments or medication, but flare-ups can occur.

Read full story
84 comments

YouTuber Records Kids Left Alone in Car and Threatens to Post the Video Online if the Mother Doesn’t Pay Him

YouTube has about 15 million active content creators that upload over 500 hours of content every minute of every day. One YouTuber decided their content was going to be a woman's children getting left alone in the car.

Read full story
18 comments

Woman Called Off Her Wedding After Her Fiance Ripped Her Dress to Shreds Because He Didn’t Like It

The average bride tries on between four and seven gowns before finding "the one." But some may try on way fewer or way more before settling on a dress. The woman in this story only had to try on one. Her late brother designed a dress for her that she was determined to wear to her wedding as a way to remember him. Unfortunately, she won't get that chance.

Read full story
88 comments

Man Called Into Work to “Teach His Wife a Lesson” Because She Didn’t Iron His Uniform

28% of moms stay at home full-time. Typically, a stay-at-home mom might take on more of the housework if her partner works full-time. But one mom thinks her husband took things too far. Reddit agrees with her.

Read full story
33 comments

25% of Workers in America Now Claim to Have a “Work Husband” or “Work Wife”—Experts Weigh In on the Drawbacks

A "work spouse" is a term growing in popularity that's used to describe a relationship between someone and a coworker (often of the opposite sex). It's defined as a special—yet platonic—relationship that's characterized by working in close quarters, and having a high level of trust and honesty.

Read full story
13 comments

“300k Is the Price of Your Freedom” Parents Want Child to Use Husband’s Life Insurance Money to Pay Off Their Mortgage

About 50% of Americans have life insurance. One woman knew her husband had insurance but didn't realize exactly how much he had taken out. When he passed away at just 26 she was only expecting a couple thousand dollars but the amount she actually got is now causing issues between her and her parents.

Read full story
222 comments

Reddit Slams Mother for Not Letting Her Daughter Move Home After Landlord Unfairly Raised Her Rent

The average rent price increase in recent years is 5.77%. But some of the biggest price hikes occurred from 2021-2022 with rent averaging going up by 24.2%!. Unfortunately for one woman, she and her boyfriend lived in a place where the rent increased by 40%. How her mother is handling the situation has Redditors slamming her left and right in the comments.

Read full story
17 comments

A Couple’s Luggage Was Lost After Their Flight and They Found Out Months Later It Was Actually Donated to Charity

Roughly seven bags out of every 1,000 are lost or mishandled when flying. Knowing stats like this is why many people choose to opt for travel insurance, fly with just a carry-on whenever possible, or attach trackers to their luggage so they know where it is if something happens.

Read full story
34 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy