Reddit Slams Man for Saying It’s “No Big Deal” That His Wife Finally Passed Her GED Test

Today, an estimated 39 to 40 million people dropped out of high school before receiving their diplomas in the US. That number continues to grow.

One man's 26-year-old wife was one of those people. She and her husband have been married for 7 years and she intended to get her diploma before they married, but it never happened. They ended up having five kids together, so it was challenging to find the time.

Her mother told her that her friend who proctors at a testing center said that they give GED tests basically every week...and that she should dust off her general education knowledge. She started browsing her laptop and decided to enroll in a GED prep class online. It seems she was better at self-paced learning than classroom learning because the stuff they were testing her on came way easier to her now than it did then...

The husband said he would see her studying in between taking care of the kids and the information looked "rudimentary." Plus, he didn't see the point in the first place because a GED means "basically nothing" and wouldn't help her advance career-wise.

So my wife ended up taking the test and the other day she bounded into the room and said " Yes! I passed, I passed!" I knew she would since she was doing well on the practice tests and the GED consistently tests on the same rudimentary topics. I did not gripe at her but merely nodded at her and went back to answering an important email from a client. My wife seemed to get upset and I asked her what was wrong. She said I didn't seem that excited and I said that it's great that she passed but I have been telling her that it was easy and no big deal, but if she needed something to prove to herself she knew the high school concepts, I guess the money was well spent.

She then got even more upset and explained she worked hard to reach this goal and it was the first stepping stone to set herself up for being able to start a career.

He's wondering if he was in the wrong for acting like her accomplishment was no big deal. Well, nearly 4,500 commenters weighed in to give him a piece of their mind. The verdict was in and people thought he was a major jerk. You can check out some of the comments here.

Interestingly, the husband's comments about a GED not making a difference are proven to be incorrect. Some estimates say that having a high school degree leads people to make 40% more than those without one and your chances of getting hired in the first place increase by 33%.

But what do you think about this?

