Man Racks Up $10K on His Son’s Credit Card and Refuses to Help Him Pay It Off

Many parents try to set their kids up financially by creating savings accounts, college funds, and setting aside inheritance money. But one father did the exact opposite for his kid. He created debt for him to deal with instead. Thousands of people on Reddit are ripping him apart, but let's see what you think of the circumstances.

Over 20 years ago he and his wife got a divorce. They shared two kids, a son, and a daughter. He had a great relationship with his son, and he chose to move in with him when he was 17. He tried to get his daughter to move in too, but she refused.

He soon realized that having an extra mouth to feed wasn't cheap. In fact, he started struggling financially as a result. He found himself begging friends for money that he could barely pay back so he ended up asking his own son for help.

Over the years he paid for groceries and other bills, and then eventually opened up a credit card in his name for his father to use since he couldn't get approved for one. The father claims all this was alright because "he always knew what he was getting himself into."

He soon asked me to pay him back some money, since he now had some credit card debt. He did the math and it summed up to around $10,000. I really didn’t have that kind of money and he knew that. He soon went no contact. He visited me and we talked normally for some time. Then he started asking me for my car; he asked me if I could give him my car, so he could sell it to pay off his debts. I told him no, immediately. I needed the car for my new job, since it was in the neighboring city. He told me to take the train and bus and that there were cheap tickets and my job could help me get a permanent ticket. I told him that I couldn’t do that.

At the end of 2021 he told him if he didn't have money for him by January of 2022, he would give him the car to sell. When January came around he still didn't have the money and went back on his word of giving him the car since he never "promised" he would.

His son's girlfriend finally got involved and said a loving father wouldn't treat his son this way. After she said that, the father said she was "dead to him."

I got diagnosed with depression due to the situation. I do regret my mistakes but I think he made me suffer enough. I miss my son but until he apologizes for treating me like this, I don’t want to have anything to do with him either. I feel so torn. My daughter isn’t there for me either.

1 in 4 Americans are estranged from their families.

Do you think the father deserves it in this case?