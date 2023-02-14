Man Forced to Turn Away 465 Pound Woman Who Booked a Massage, Angering His Coworkers

Photo by Photo by Engin Akyurt

Getting massages on a regular basis is something most people would enjoy due to the benefits it can bring, but for many people, it's a special treat to book a massage at a spa.

The man in this story works as a masseur at a small spa he's been at for three years. Despite working there for three years, he had to do something he's never done before recently: turn someone away after they booked an appointment.

They had a group booking for four people, and he grabbed the client questionnaire and waiver to bring out to his client from the bunch.

When I saw her I became concerned as she was clearly over 400lbs. Aside from the weight capacity, I wasn't sure if she would have been able to fit on the table but I put that concern aside. For the sake of safety, I decided to weigh her with the result being she was 465lbs. With the table's capacity being 495lbs I decided to not risk it. In the most polite way I could, I told her that for her safety I can't service her. As an alternative, I offered our other services where her weight wouldn't be an issue. Unfortunately, she was too upset/embarrassed and as a result, she and her group decided to cancel their appointments. Because of this three of my colleagues absolutely hate my guts now. They all believe that I should have been much more accommodating of her.

The weight limit of many tables only goes up to 350 pounds, so this table was already on the higher end of what it could accommodate weight-wise. Tables with much higher weight limits can be expensive, and for a small spa, they might just not be in the budget.

But the issue here wasn't just the weight of the person getting on the table. During a massage, the masseuse adds varying pressure to the body and this can add additional weight to the table. It truly is a safety issue for everyone involved if the table were to collapse.

The story gathered the attention of nearly 2.5k commenters, with the vast majority siding with the masseuse who created the post.

What's your opinion?