Man Called Into Work to “Teach His Wife a Lesson” Because She Didn’t Iron His Uniform

Alisha Starr

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4ElkJO_0kkHkNE100
Photo byPhoto by Pixabay

28% of moms stay at home full-time. Typically, a stay-at-home mom might take on more of the housework if her partner works full-time. But one mom thinks her husband took things too far. Reddit agrees with her.

Her husband is a pilot and works full-time while she stays home with the kids. One day he came down and asked if she could iron his uniform before he went to work. She was in the middle of doing laundry, helping the kids with homework, and cooking dinner, so she said she might not have time to do it. He ignored her and walked away.

An hour later, he came downstairs freaking out asking why I didn't iron his uniform when he asked me to. I told him I was busy and reminded him of how I didn't say yes to his request. He blew up saying that I obviously don't care about him displaying "professionalism" at work...He lectured me about how his work is important and although I'm a sahm I still should make his job a priority. He decided to miss his shift as a way to "teach me a lesson" and show me how my lack of cooperation and my refusal to help him out could affect the money that keeps coming in. I called him insane for missing the shift, and he got offended and called me a hypocrite...

She thinks his reaction was "a bit much" and asked why he couldn't iron his own uniform. He said that since it was "on the list" of her house chores, she should've done it.

It's a common issue for one partner to get stuck doing all the chores but the 4,000 commenters think he took things to the extreme in this case.

What do you think?

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# stay at home mom# marriage# parenting# housework# lifestyle

Comments / 33

Published by

I sift through the endless stories on the internet and share the most interesting ones I find with you.

Rochester, NY
15K followers

More from Alisha Starr

Man Racks Up $10K on His Son’s Credit Card and Refuses to Help Him Pay It Off

Many parents try to set their kids up financially by creating savings accounts, college funds, and setting aside inheritance money. But one father did the exact opposite for his kid. He created debt for him to deal with instead. Thousands of people on Reddit are ripping him apart, but let's see what you think of the circumstances.

Read full story
2 comments

Video Game Streamers Are Camping Out in Wealthy Neighborhoods in an Attempt to Get Higher Donations

Around 74% of US households have at least one person who plays video games. That ends up being about 227 million people that play each day. These numbers continue to rise year over year, with video games currently being more popular than ever.

Read full story
4 comments

Man Forced to Turn Away 465 Pound Woman Who Booked a Massage, Angering His Coworkers

Getting massages on a regular basis is something most people would enjoy due to the benefits it can bring, but for many people, it's a special treat to book a massage at a spa.

Read full story
161 comments

In 1962, a Boy Took Home a Radioactive Capsule Leading to the Death of Four People

In 1962, a ten-year-old boy took home a radioactive capsule. He put it in his pocket to bring home, but the item wasn't properly contained in its shielding material. He kept it in his pocket for several days, not knowing the danger it posed to him and everyone around him. After a few days, on April 1st, his mother got a hold of it, and also not knowing what it was, decided to place it inside a kitchen cabinet in their home.

Read full story
10 comments

Woman Leaves Her Friend’s Wedding After Being Asked to Put On Makeup So Guests Won’t End Up “Feeling Queasy”

2-3% of people worldwide have psoriasis. It's a condition where skin cells build up and form patches of itchy, scaly skin. It's often manageable with ointments or medication, but flare-ups can occur.

Read full story
78 comments

YouTuber Records Kids Left Alone in Car and Threatens to Post the Video Online if the Mother Doesn’t Pay Him

YouTube has about 15 million active content creators that upload over 500 hours of content every minute of every day. One YouTuber decided their content was going to be a woman's children getting left alone in the car.

Read full story
16 comments

Woman Called Off Her Wedding After Her Fiance Ripped Her Dress to Shreds Because He Didn’t Like It

The average bride tries on between four and seven gowns before finding "the one." But some may try on way fewer or way more before settling on a dress. The woman in this story only had to try on one. Her late brother designed a dress for her that she was determined to wear to her wedding as a way to remember him. Unfortunately, she won't get that chance.

Read full story
73 comments

25% of Workers in America Now Claim to Have a “Work Husband” or “Work Wife”—Experts Weigh In on the Drawbacks

A "work spouse" is a term growing in popularity that's used to describe a relationship between someone and a coworker (often of the opposite sex). It's defined as a special—yet platonic—relationship that's characterized by working in close quarters, and having a high level of trust and honesty.

Read full story
11 comments

“300k Is the Price of Your Freedom” Parents Want Child to Use Husband’s Life Insurance Money to Pay Off Their Mortgage

About 50% of Americans have life insurance. One woman knew her husband had insurance but didn't realize exactly how much he had taken out. When he passed away at just 26 she was only expecting a couple thousand dollars but the amount she actually got is now causing issues between her and her parents.

Read full story
194 comments

Reddit Slams Mother for Not Letting Her Daughter Move Home After Landlord Unfairly Raised Her Rent

The average rent price increase in recent years is 5.77%. But some of the biggest price hikes occurred from 2021-2022 with rent averaging going up by 24.2%!. Unfortunately for one woman, she and her boyfriend lived in a place where the rent increased by 40%. How her mother is handling the situation has Redditors slamming her left and right in the comments.

Read full story
17 comments

A Couple’s Luggage Was Lost After Their Flight and They Found Out Months Later It Was Actually Donated to Charity

Roughly seven bags out of every 1,000 are lost or mishandled when flying. Knowing stats like this is why many people choose to opt for travel insurance, fly with just a carry-on whenever possible, or attach trackers to their luggage so they know where it is if something happens.

Read full story
33 comments

Man Slapped Bouquet to the Ground at a Wedding So His Girlfriend Couldn’t Catch the Bouquet Toss

The bouquet toss is a wedding tradition that's been around for hundreds of years. Many people—especially single women—look forward to this part of the night. It's also exciting for the bride and a great photo opportunity.

Read full story
16 comments

Phone Scammers Made Nearly $40 Billion Last Year and Their Newest Scam Uses New Technology to Mimic People’s Voices

Phone scamming has consistently been on the rise as the number of people with phones on them at all times has also increased. It's easier than ever to reach someone at any time of the day. Many people no longer answer the phone at all if they don't recognize the number calling, but for those that do it's important to know how to recognize a phone scam.

Read full story
12 comments

Woman Pulls Her Daughter From School Waterpark Trip After Learning Her Teacher Was Mistreating Her, Other Parents Follow

Field trips at some schools don't come around often, so when they do it's an incredibly exciting event for the kids. What started as excitement turned into a nightmare for one nine-year-old girl after her teacher began singling her out. Her mother posted the sequence of events online to gather advice and thousands are in her corner.

Read full story
198 comments

“I Love to Eat” Man Eats 3 Feet of a 6 Foot Sub Leaving Other Party Guests Hungry and Upset

At times, eating can release pleasure chemicals in our brains that make us feel happy and satisfied. While most people admit to enjoying eating a delicious meal, some people say they have issues with food. One man's friends now think so after the stunt he pulled at a gathering.

Read full story
8 comments

Netflix Introduces Plan to Stop Password Sharing, Then Says It Was an "Error" After Heavy Online Controversy

Netflix started with humble beginnings as a company that mailed out DVDs for its customers to watch at home. At the time, it was the only company with a process exactly like this. But it's possible no one could have predicted the popularity Netflix would gain once it later transitioned to a streaming service.

Read full story
1 comments

Uncommon Food Pairings Many Enjoy Are Rooted in Science and Steeped in History

Enjoying uncommon food pairings is something people commonly associate with pregnancy. But the truth is, you don't need to be pregnant to have food you adore that might make other people cringe.

Read full story

"Enough Is Enough" Man With 102 Children Admits He Doesn't Know All of Their Names

The rates at which people are having children is dropping in recent years. The global average used to be five children but the average now is less than three. Opinions vary on why people are now choosing to have fewer children. But one man certainly raises the average with his 102 children.

Read full story
7 comments

"Someone has to parent this kid if no one else will" Woman Accuses Random Girl of Stealing Her Dad’s Credit Card

A post on Reddit gathered nearly 8,000 comments when a woman shared the following story. She said she was in a higher-end department store shopping and happened to end up near two teenage girls at one point.

Read full story
27 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy