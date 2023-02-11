Man Called Into Work to “Teach His Wife a Lesson” Because She Didn’t Iron His Uniform

Photo by Photo by Pixabay

28% of moms stay at home full-time. Typically, a stay-at-home mom might take on more of the housework if her partner works full-time. But one mom thinks her husband took things too far. Reddit agrees with her.

Her husband is a pilot and works full-time while she stays home with the kids. One day he came down and asked if she could iron his uniform before he went to work. She was in the middle of doing laundry, helping the kids with homework, and cooking dinner, so she said she might not have time to do it. He ignored her and walked away.

An hour later, he came downstairs freaking out asking why I didn't iron his uniform when he asked me to. I told him I was busy and reminded him of how I didn't say yes to his request. He blew up saying that I obviously don't care about him displaying "professionalism" at work...He lectured me about how his work is important and although I'm a sahm I still should make his job a priority. He decided to miss his shift as a way to "teach me a lesson" and show me how my lack of cooperation and my refusal to help him out could affect the money that keeps coming in. I called him insane for missing the shift, and he got offended and called me a hypocrite...

She thinks his reaction was "a bit much" and asked why he couldn't iron his own uniform. He said that since it was "on the list" of her house chores, she should've done it.

It's a common issue for one partner to get stuck doing all the chores but the 4,000 commenters think he took things to the extreme in this case.

What do you think?