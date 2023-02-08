A Couple’s Luggage Was Lost After Their Flight and They Found Out Months Later It Was Actually Donated to Charity

Alisha Starr

Photo byPhoto by ConvertKit on Unsplash

Roughly seven bags out of every 1,000 are lost or mishandled when flying. Knowing stats like this is why many people choose to opt for travel insurance, fly with just a carry-on whenever possible, or attach trackers to their luggage so they know where it is if something happens.

One couple used Apple AirTags to keep track of their luggage and where it ended up was a shock to them and everyone else involved.

Nakita Rees and Tom Wilson were returning from their honeymoon when they had to recheck their bags for a connecting flight in Montreal. When they returned to their home in Ontario their AirTagged luggage was still showing its location as Montreal.

They promptly filed a lost luggage report and by this time, their luggage location was showing as a public storage facility just outside of Toronto.

They ended up receiving $2,300 as compensation for the lost bags, which is apparently the legal maximum in their area. Unfortunately, they weren't entirely happy with this because this amount would only cover about one-third of the total value of their luggage.

In other words, the airline's mistake was costing them big time. So, they ended up showing up at the facility in person to make an attempt at retrieving their lost items since the AirTags were still showing this as their location.

The police ended up getting involved and opened up the storage facility for the couple. When they looked inside, they saw luggage covering every square inch from the floor to the ceiling. They soon found out a charity utilized this storage facility and their luggage had been donated to them.

In the end, their luggage did finally get returned to them. A handler was appointed to their case and they went through 1,200 bags in the storage facility before uncovering theirs. Thankfully, everything was returned intact.

Stories like this are just one reason why many people choose to avoid flying.

Have you ever had a negative experience when traveling by plane?

