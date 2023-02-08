Man Slapped Bouquet to the Ground at a Wedding So His Girlfriend Couldn’t Catch the Bouquet Toss

Photo by Photo by Natasha Fernandez

The bouquet toss is a wedding tradition that's been around for hundreds of years. Many people—especially single women—look forward to this part of the night. It's also exciting for the bride and a great photo opportunity.

The bride stands in front of all the single (not married) women at the event and throws the bouquet over her shoulder to the awaiting crowd. Whoever catches is it said to be the next one to get married. At many weddings, it can get pretty competitive with people shoving one another or diving to catch the flowers.

While many today don't necessarily believe it means anything if they catch it, it's all in good fun.

One man ruined the bouquet toss while trying to play a joke on his girlfriend and it's backfired big time.

The man's girlfriend, Maggie, had a sister who was getting married. So they attended the wedding where it was his first time meeting her mother.

When it came time for the bouquet toss, Maggie was one of the ladies in the group to try & catch it. I thought I had an opportunity to be funny and lift the mood, so I stood behind Maggie and slapped the flowers to the ground before she could catch them. Idk if she actually would have been the one to catch them, but I did it anyways. I was doing it as a joke, which I thought would be obvious to everyone (I was like 0.0001% serious, I'm actually not interested in marriage. I'm in my 20s).

He says he had no bad intentions and wasn't trying to upset anyone but that's exactly what happened. There was an audible gasp from everyone after he slapped the flowers and that was followed by an awkward silence that he tried to fill with laughter. No one else joined.

After a bit the moment had passed, and everyone was starting a big dinner. Nobody talked to me and I was getting a couple sideways glances. Maggie's mother eventually pulled me aside and (very respectfully) asked me to leave. To which I obliged. I didn't want to cause a scene.

Weeks have passed and while his girlfriend and her sister are mostly "over it" their mother is still acting "weird" about it. First impressions are everything in relationships, and he seems to have made a terrible one.

Now he's wondering if what he did was wrong.

The nearly 2,000 commenters are saying yes.

What do you say?