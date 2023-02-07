Phone Scammers Made Nearly $40 Billion Last Year and Their Newest Scam Uses New Technology to Mimic People’s Voices

Photo by Photo by Andrea Piacquadio

Phone scamming has consistently been on the rise as the number of people with phones on them at all times has also increased. It's easier than ever to reach someone at any time of the day. Many people no longer answer the phone at all if they don't recognize the number calling, but for those that do it's important to know how to recognize a phone scam.

Last year over 70 million Americans lost money due to a phone scam. Because of this, phone scammers were able to rake in nearly $40 billion. These scams happened over text messages and phone calls and targeted both random and specific people.

One scam might target elderly people or those with children while another might not focus on anyone in particular but make it an aim to place as many calls as possible—at times millions—in a short span of time.

With the invention of "deep fake" technology, scammers have a new avenue of targeting people. They might use your loved one's voice to coax you into giving up your hard-earned money.

How do they do this? All it takes is one audio recording of someone's voice. They can take a video someone posted online, audio from a phone call they made previously, etc., and create their own new message. They then call and pretend to be someone else, often asking for money to get out of a sticky (or even dangerous) situation.

The BBB offers a few tips for people to spot deep fakes:

Listen for choppy sentences, odd phrases, or out-of-place inflection

Ask questions to verify the identity of the person you're speaking to

Be cautious when sharing audio or video online

Use multi-factor authentication on all your accounts

Most Americans receive over 3 scam calls a day. Knowing this information can save you the unnecessary burden of dealing with lost funds.