Woman Pulls Her Daughter From School Waterpark Trip After Learning Her Teacher Was Mistreating Her, Other Parents Follow

Alisha Starr

Field trips at some schools don't come around often, so when they do it's an incredibly exciting event for the kids. What started as excitement turned into a nightmare for one nine-year-old girl after her teacher began singling her out. Her mother posted the sequence of events online to gather advice and thousands are in her corner.

As soon as her daughter came home one day and said she didn't want to go on the field trip anymore, she knew something was wrong.

She loves water and has been talking about it for months, so I was a bit thrown off when she came home crying a few days ago and told me she didn’t want to go. I asked her why and she wouldn't tell me because she thought I’d think she’s a “bad person.” When I finally coaxed it out of her, she said her teacher “Ms. N” has forced her to be the “buddy” of her classmate “Ben” for the entirety of the trip. She was to ride the bus with Ben to and from the trip, eat lunch with him, and go on all the rides with him instead of spending time with her friends. She then said nobody likes Ben because he whines whenever they have to do work and picks his nose and wipes boogers everywhere.

She was "horrified" by the teacher making her do such a thing, but more upset that she made her daughter feel bad for not wanting to go along with this situation. This also wasn't her first negative experience with Mrs. N. She says she frequently used her daughter as a buffer for the misbehaved children in the class. At one point she even threatened to go to the superintendent to discuss the issue.

I immediately sent Ms. N an email condemning her actions. She sent me back an email with a bunch of bs that basically ended with “if Bryn goes on the trip, she has to be Ben’s buddy.” Fine. I informed her Bryn would not be attending then. I immediately booked VIP tickets the same day her class was going so she could still go to the park and see her friends.

Bryn was the only student assigned a "buddy" so she was going to make sure she enjoyed the trip one way or another.

Once other parents caught wind of the situation, they also began pulling their students from the trip and offering to take them privately.

In total, eight kids (out of a class of twenty) are either not going, or going with us. Today I got an email from Ms. N saying that because almost half of the class isn’t going, they either have to raise the cost for the other students or not go at all. She practically begged me to let Bryn go and tell all the other parents to let their kids go, promising she wouldn’t make Bryn do anything she didn’t want to do. I told her she should have thought about that before she tried to make my daughter do her job. 

The author's husband thinks the teacher clearly feels bad and that she shouldn't deprive the other children of something they've been looking forward to all year. The author says this isn't the first time this issue has popped up and she wants this drastic behavior to finally put a stop to it. But she's wondering if she's in the right here.

This situation might be unique, but parents having problems with their children's teachers is not. In fact, it's a quite common issue in the US. Even so, the 3,000 comments are overwhelmingly in the author's favor in this case.

What do you think? Would leaving things as is be wrong because it negatively impacts other children or is putting your child first no matter what the way to go?

I sift through the endless stories on the internet and add a spin to the most interesting trending relationship, parenting, and lifestyle stories.

