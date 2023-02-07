“I Love to Eat” Man Eats 3 Feet of a 6 Foot Sub Leaving Other Party Guests Hungry and Upset

Photo by Photo by Eaters Collective on Unsplash

At times, eating can release pleasure chemicals in our brains that make us feel happy and satisfied. While most people admit to enjoying eating a delicious meal, some people say they have issues with food. One man's friends now think so after the stunt he pulled at a gathering.

I love to eat which probably borders on addiction but I figure since I'm only hurting myself it's probably better to just live my life. I have some great friends although there is no doubt I'm the "harmless, funny token fat guy" of the otherwise pretty good looking group.

His friend hosted a UFC-watching party and he was one of the guests. The main food item of the night was a six-foot party sub. He also brought homemade wings everyone loves and considers his "specialty."

People "flocked" to the food, and he missed out on eating even a single one of his wings. He had one serving of the party sub but felt like he was starving an hour later.

I kept eyeing the sandwich and I'd say there was about 3 feet of it left. I waited an hour, then another half hour and no one had touched it (but they were still munching on chips, pretzels and what not). So I was like screw it...I took about half of what was left and ate it. Then the last half sat for another 10-15 minutes and no one said anything so ate the rest.

As he was swallowing the last bite, someone went to go grab some of the sandwich and noticed it was gone. Once she found out he ate all the rest of it, she said he was "selfish" and an "incredible pig."

He tried explaining his reasoning behind finishing off the sub and even offered to purchase one from Subway or order pizza. But it turned out the sub was from a local sub shop that was owned by her friend. He apologized again but admits the rest of the night was tense. He then woke up to several texts from his twin sisters saying he embarrassed himself and everyone is really mad at him.

He says the amount of sub he ate was equivalent to five-foot-long subs from Subway. The human stomach can only hold about one quart of food, but it can expand to hold as much as four quarts when you overeat.

He's wondering if he was rude for eating so much.

What would you say?