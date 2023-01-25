The Michelin Star Is a Coveted Award Today but It Originated as Nothing More Than a Way to Sell More Tires

Alisha Starr

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4FIY6H_0kR5gytA00
Photo byPhoto by Ellie Burgin

Having the chance to eat at a restaurant with a Michelin Star is a goal for many fine food connoisseurs.

A Michelin Star is awarded to restaurants offering outstanding cooking. We take into account five universal criteria: the quality of the ingredients, the harmony of flavours, the mastery of techniques, the personality of the chef as expressed through their cuisine and, just as importantly, consistency both across the entire menu and over time.

If a restaurant has one—especially one they've managed to hold onto for a long time (stars are reevaluated on a yearly basis, so restaurants that don't keep up the amazing quality lose it) you're essentially guaranteed an amazing meal, and the ability to brag about eating there.

Restaurants have the opportunity to have even more than one star...they can qualify for up to three!

While it's clear to most people that having a Michelin Star is an incredible honor, something many people don't know is where this whole idea even came from in the first place.

The name "Michelin" might ring a bell. Michelin tires are a popular tire brand. Many people don't think it's possible there'd be a connection between tires and fine dining, but there is. In fact, the Michelin Tire founders are also the minds behind the Michelin Star.

They wanted to sell more tires. And the more cars there are driving around, and the more often people drive, the higher the demand will be for tires. So the idea was born: create a free guide featuring restaurants that are worthwhile to travel to eat at.

The guide eventually expanded to other areas of the world and now covers restaurants in 37 countries. The top awarded countries include France, Japan, Italy, Germany, and the United States.

The inspectors are famously anonymous and typically eat at a restaurant several times to try as many dishes as possible before making any decisions.

As mentioned earlier, it's also possible to lose a Michelin Star if things aren't kept up to snuff after being awarded one. One restaurant was actually forced to close after their profits dwindled so much after losing one. This is one possible reason why not every chef strives to receive a star for the restaurant.

But on the flip side, having even one star can increase business by 20%. And having all three can potentially lead to double the profits.

One chef stated,

If the main reason you’re trying to cook food is to win a shiny star, then you’re doing it for the wrong reasons.

Despite its humble origins, the Michelin Star remains an elusive accomplishment today.

