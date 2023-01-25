Mother Insists Her Daughter Change Her Dream Wedding Date So She Doesn’t Have to Cancel Her Yoga Retreat

Photo by Photo by Oluremi Adebayo

There are many different things people take into consideration when choosing a wedding date. But at times, the date has tremendous sentimental value for the couple, making it all the more special.

U/friendlylocalnpc shared the story about how her and her fiance got engaged and discovered the perfect wedding date. Their anniversary falls on a Saturday this year. So they picked that date and started planning things immediately since the date was only nine months away.

Monday I get a phone call from my father. He insists that I move the date because my mother has a yoga retreat that weekend. I tell him that this date means a lot to me and I would prefer to keep it if there is any way to move the retreat. There is, but it’s expensive. I offer to pay for this change out of my wedding budget, essentially halving the amount that I can spend on the most important event of my life.

This seems like a relatively reasonable compromise for both her and her mother. Yet it didn't work out.

She was told by her parents that they weren't moving the yoga retreat and she needed to move her wedding date instead. Since they haven't put any deposits down, they think moving the date isn't an issue at all.

It became a "massive fight" and now they aren't speaking. She's accusing them of choosing yoga over their own daughter while they're accusing her of caring more about a date than her own mother.

Most people spend 200-300 hours planning their wedding, so she has a very limited time to make a decision.

What would you do?