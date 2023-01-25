“My Heart Absolutely Broke”—Father Tricks His Son by Promising a New Car, but Plays a Joke on Him Instead

Photo by Photo by The Lazy Artist Gallery

It's a goal for many parents to develop positive personal relationships with their children. But if that was the goal of the father in this story, the nearly 4,000 comments on the post think he's doing a terrible job.

U/Piano_throwaway_ starts the post by saying when he was 8 his parents bought him a piano and signed him up for lessons. He plays at school concerts, volunteers at retirement homes, and participates in other activities too.

When I was 15, I started to talk about quitting lessons, and my parents quickly tried to guilt me out of it. I told them I wanted to try other things, and that between piano and studying, I didn't have much time left for other extra curriculars. My Dad proposed a deal. If I kept playing and taking lessons until I reached level 10 RCM (Royal Conservatory of Music), and continued to keep my grades up at school, he would buy me a new car of my choice. I jumped at it and we shook hands on the deal.

His family is wealthy, so he had no reason to believe this deal wasn't real.

He also explains that his dad is big on "loopholes." When they compete he finds a way to win no matter what. If he ever complains about it not being fair, his dad simply says "life isn't fair."

Because of their deal, he kept up with lessons. Every day he spent 1-2 hours playing piano so he could get to the point of passing his level 9 exam. Once he passed he let his dad know he picked a BMW X5 plug-in hybrid SUV as his car.

A couple of months ago, on my birthday, I came downstairs for breakfast, and my Dad told me there was a surprise waiting for me in the garage. I ran out, and sitting in the middle of the floor was a 1/24 scale, toy BMW X5. My Dad burst out laughing and said, "A deal's a deal, so as promised here is your brand new BMW!" My heart absolutely broke. I asked if he was being serious, and he said I couldn't seriously have expected him to buy a 17 year old a real brand new BMW and that we could discuss getting me a reasonably priced used car. I said we had a deal and I fulfilled my end of it, he said he did too since I never said that the car had to be full size and drivable. I said he wasn't being fair. His response: life isn't fair.

Ever since that day, he's been distant from his dad. He feels like he betrayed him and made him look like a fool for believing the deal was real. His father has offered to buy him a used car, but he says he has enough money saved to buy a used car himself. He fears that if he lets him purchase him any car—even if it's not the one he originally wanted—it's saying his breaking the promise didn't matter after all.

The author also mentions in the comments that although he asked for an expensive vehicle, he didn't think it was outrageous because his sister got a brand new Lexus for graduating and his dad gets a new luxury vehicle every 2-3 years.

What's your opinion on this story?