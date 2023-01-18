Man Kicks Family With Sick Child Out of His Rental Property So He Can Sell It for $60K Over Market Price

Photo by Photo by Scott Webb

As time goes on, landlords have begun developing a terrible reputation. Rent hikes and refusing to fix broken items are just a couple of reasons why people tend to dislike landlords.

But one person gave their tenants a bigger reason to dislike them. U/Unique_Jaguar9688 is a landlord to a family with a five-year-old little boy. He's been renting the house he inherited from his father to this family for the past five years.

A month ago I was approached by a realtor about selling my property. He had a buyer who was interested and was ready to offer $60,000 over market because of the location. This was an opportunity I couldn’t pass up. My tenants have a lease through mid March...I contacted the husband, Michael, and let him know I would not be renewing this time. To say that he was upset was an understatement. It turns out that he and his wife are currently in hospice with their son who has a terminal heart condition. The doctors have given him a month or two to live.

Michael said it would be nearly impossible for them to pack up and move right now because the place where their son is in hospice is three hours away. Not only that—he thinks it's unfair to even be asked to sacrifice any of the time he has left to spend with his son taking care of these tasks.

The author suggested they have family pack them up and help them move, but they don't have any capable family members in the area. He then suggested they hire a moving company and stay in an Airbnb temporarily, but he said that he doesn't have money because of his son's medical expenses.

I feel bad about the situation and realize I’m making things harder for them but it’s not my responsibility to take care of them. I’ve given them the legally required notice. My wife thinks that because of the money I’ll be making that I should offer to pay for a moving company and an Airbnb after they leave the hospice. I don’t want to do this because it would cost me a big chunk of the profit from selling the house and again, their situation is not my responsibility. This is the risk people take when they rent.

Many of the commenters are pointing out that his profit will likely be much more than $60k since he inherited the house for free and at least some—if not all—is paid off. Plus, doing the absolute bare minimum and paying to move their things wouldn't be "a big chunk of the profit" like he claims.

So, what do you think? Do you agree with the over 1,000 comments saying this guy is in the wrong?