“I got a computer chip implanted in my hand”—People Use Microchips to Unlock Their Cars, Homes, and More

Photo by Photo by Adrien King on Unsplash

Technology has both a negative and a positive impact on our lives today. It's becoming more integral in many people's lives—but a few of the people mentioned here can say it's literally a part of them.

Putting a chip in your hand to make everyday tasks easier is nothing new, but it is becoming slightly more popular.

In 2015, one man chronicled his experience getting the chip put in.

I got a computer chip implanted into my hand...If you scan it using an NFC reader/writer (included in many Android phones, and purchasable for computer) you can store information in it, or read off its existing contents. If you have an Android, you can use it in lieu of a PIN or pattern to unlock your phone. If your office requires key fobs, you can register the identifying information in the chip with your building staff and just wave your hand in the elevator, saving you the trouble of pulling out your fob...One chip recipient...even rigged his car so that he can unlock it and start the engine with the chip in his hand

One woman even went viral on TikTok for sharing her chip and showing how she uses it to unlock the front door of her home. Her username is @chipgirlhere, a clever connection to how she went viral in the first place. But she now has nearly four million people following her.

Another man became front page news when he implanted not one—but two chips (one in each hand) and shared plans to get a third put in near his chest. Here he shares how much it cost and what he plans on using his next one for.

One Reddit user brought this interesting technology to attention again with this post. So far it's collected over 2,000 comments. People aren't holding back their opinions. While some think it's not a bad idea, many are calling it dystopian while others say getting what they view as a minor surgery to make mundane tasks simple isn't necessary.

What do you think?