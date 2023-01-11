American Friendships Are Changing: Only 1 in 10 Americans Say They Have Close Friends

Photo by Photo by Helena Lopes

Having friends might be more important than you think. Some studies show that having strong friendships has an impact on your physical health. It can decrease your risk of serious health problems like heart attacks and strokes.

The friends you have also might have an effect on your overall mood, helping to ease depression. Plus, having friends makes life more enjoyable because you have people to rely on and go to when you want to try new things.

But one survey led to the conclusion that Americans are having a harder time making and keeping friendships than ever before. In fact, it's gotten to the point where only 10% of Americans say they have any close friends at all.

In 1990, 75% of people reported having a best friend. That number has dropped to just 59% today.

While this data seems disheartening at first, one sociologist believes friendships are changing because people are choosing to have smaller networks of friends that they discuss important matters with. Even with this outlook, they still think the shrinking number of friendships in America is concerning.

The ever-increasing presence of social media is another aspect that many take into consideration when looking at the changing landscape of friendships. It's clear that social media can have both a positive and a negative impact on friendships and romantic relationships.

Despite all this, making new friends and maintaining relationships with current friends is possible. This friendship coach has advice for anyone looking to broaden their horizons and develop close friends despite what the present data says about it.

How do you fit into this new data? Would you consider yourself someone with many strong friendships?