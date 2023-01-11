Man Sabotages His Son by Cancelling His Job Applications So He Can Get Free Child Care From Him

Photo by Photo by SHVETS production

About 47% of young adults live at home with their parents. This can end up being a favorable arrangement or a nightmare for everyone involved depending on the circumstances.

In this story, it ended up causing issues and leading to their son moving out.

U/ThrowRA00924463 had her son move back home because he wanted free rent and her husband wanted him to help with his disabled younger brother.

Aiden started complaining about needing money and wanted to find a job. My husband was against this and even offered to double his allowance but Aiden was growing tired of staying at home. So he began looking for jobs here and there for over a year but non of his job applications came through. He'd just apply and they never get back to him. We were confused by this til recently, I found out that my husband was behind all the job applications being canceled.

Turns out, the dad would wait to hear about his son applying somewhere and then send an email impersonating him to cancel the application.

The author blew up at him, but he justified his actions by saying he was simply trying to ensure that their younger son has a good caretaker.

She went ahead and rented Aiden an apartment where he can stay and then take over paying once he finds himself a job. Her husband was "livid" when he found out what she did. He said she separated the boys and made a major decision without his approval.

The author is wondering if she made a mistake renting her son the apartment after discovering what her husband was doing. This post went viral and currently has over 6,500 comments. The vast majority are in her favor.

What's your opinion?