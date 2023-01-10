Woman Gets Her Friend Ousted From Dream College After Finding Out She Stole Her Essay to Get In

Photo by Photo by Andrea Piacquadio

Only about 7% of college students will receive a scholarship.

One girl got both an athletic and academic scholarship, but she lost both and more after her questionable actions came to light.

U/jhhn- shared the following story on Reddit.

I (19F) am a sophomore in college and have a friend, Tia (18F), who is in high school and applying for colleges and scholarships. I helped her throughout the college process and she ended up getting in early action to her top college, and she got a full scholarship.

Even rarer than just any scholarship, a full-ride scholarship is only given to approximately 1.5% of college students. So, it's easy to see why she was the first in her family to receive a full ride and why everyone was so excited for her.

The author was excited for her too, but one conversation with another friend changed her feelings. Their mutual friend was gushing about how amazing her application essay was. The author asked to see it, thinking her friend simply forgot to show her the final version.

As soon as she began reading it, it became clear the essay was actually hers!

I was livid. The essay was really personal, and she barely even tweaked it up. It was almost entirely copied and pasted. I trusted her with it, and this is what she did. In a fit of rage, I gathered all the evidence of me helping her with the college process, including evidence of me sending the specific essay to her, and I showed it to the school. She not only lost her scholarship, but she also lost her seat in the school.

She says everyone is now shaming her for her "dramatic" actions. She even admits she feels terrible for costing someone their dreams.

The post has nearly 6,000 comments and people have divided opinions about if she did the right thing or not.

What do you think? Should she feel bad or did she do the right thing by exposing her friend's plagiarism?