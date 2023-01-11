Mother Creates Lie to Break up Her Son and His Wife of 16 Years—Now He Wants Her Back

Photo by Photo by cottonbro studio

One Facebook study showed that roughly 28% of married couples met their spouses in college. That's exactly how the couple in this story met.

U/divorcedthrowawayacc is now 46 years old and her husband is 45. They got married when she was 26 and he was 25. Everything went south about 4 years ago.

Right before we got married, I gave birth to a beautiful daughter who's now 21 years old. I loved both of them dearly, and we've been a happy family for about 16 years before everything went down. Our only problem was my ex's mother. She always had a strong dislike for me. She never thought I was good enough for her baby boy. We had many fights, and my ex cut contact with her after the wedding when she tried wearing white to it.

Despite cutting contact with her, the mother-in-law found sneaky ways to get them to contact her again. One day, she came home to her husband and mother-in-law on the couch talking. When he saw her he immediately began calling her a cheater.

She tried to explain herself, but her mother-in-law had "proof" (the author mentions in a comment that she recently discovered her mother-in-law paid one of her male friends to say she cheated with him—she just found this out four years later).

Her husband didn't listen and soon packed his things and left. Their daughter took his side and chose to stay with him over her mother.

She says she was "under stress and not mentally well" throughout their divorce which she thinks likely played into why her ex got full custody of their daughter. She did get visitation rights, but her daughter chose not to see her.

It took a long time to move on. I seeked therapy and fell into a huge depression. I knew my ex's mother made it up to tears us apart. I can't believe he listened to her so carelessly. I don't blame my daughter, but it still hurts. I moved out of the house to allow my ex and my daughter to live there. I ended up moving to a small apartment. It's been 4 years, and I started to finally be happy again. I made new friends. We had so much fun and I got a promotion at work. I still missed my family. My daughter, but I couldn't do anything about it.

Now, four years later, her daughter finally reached out to her. She said it came out that her ex-mother-in-law lied about the cheating when she flipped out about her son having a new girlfriend. She said she "shouldn't have gone after all the trouble" to get rid of her.

Although she still had wounds from the previous years, she agreed to meet up with her daughter at a restaurant. Her daughter brought her ex-husband along without telling her. He apologized, admitted to breaking up with his girlfriend, and told her he wants to get back together.

She immediately felt uncomfortable and left the restaurant. She also muted her phone to take some time for herself. Her daughter was upset by this entire situation, but she said she needs time. She ends the post with this statement:

I haven't responded yet, and I'm not sure what to do. I love her, but I can't talk to her with him there. Not yet anyways. It feels so fast. I wanted to do it one on one. I'm deeply hurt and crying as I'm typing this. I don't know what to do.

What would your advice be in this unique situation?