Reddit Sides With Woman Who Got Coal as a Gift From Her Fiance and His Family

Photo by Photo by Pixabay

Most people agree that you should begin giving your partner meaningful gifts after a few months of dating. Things are getting more serious at that point, and giving gifts is often something both people in the relationship get to enjoy.

One woman, U/Virtual_Ad3896 was given a gift by her fiance and his family that was anything but enjoyable for her to receive.

I got a (rather pricey) gift for my fiancé “Dan” related to his hobbies, I got nice gifts for “Dan’s” parents based off of things I’d talked about with them before, and I got a small pack of chocolates for each of Dan’s other relatives (I didn’t know them that well).

She wasn't expecting many gifts in return from his family since they usually spend the holidays with hers, so she was excited when she saw a big pile of gifts just for her. The first gift she opened was a piece of coal. Everyone immediately laughed, and she got a kick out of it at first too. She thought it was a gag gift and now that was out of the way, she could move on to opening her real presents.

But as she kept unwrapping them, she realized that wasn't the case. 18 gifts later, it became clear every single wrapped item was a piece of coal.

I started to get upset, so I cried and lashed out at Dan. But he calmly explained apparently this is a longstanding tradition in his family...He explained that it’s just easier that way since all the relatives who might not know the newcomer well don’t have to stress over finding a gift, and it’s a fun experience for the newcomer as well.

She said she couldn't believe she skipped spending time with her own family for this experience and promptly left.

Now, he and his family have said she made it awkward and ruined the day for everyone else.

The post has amassed over 5,000 comments. Most are sympathetic towards her and agree that the family took the joke too far—especially considering she provided them with truly thoughtful gifts.

What's your opinion? Is this just a case of a harmless family tradition?