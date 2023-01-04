Woman Left Disturbed After Delivery Driver Begins Texting Her Personal Questions

Photo by Photo by Ivan

People in the US receive, on average, about 21 packages each year. Most of the deliveries happen without issue, but one woman had a weird experience after getting something delivered to her home.

U/BettiSpaghetti0819 shared the following story on Reddit to get advice about her situation.

I (25F) recently moved to a new city for a job. I decided it was time to get some new furniture as well. I went to a local furniture shop, found a decent bedroom set, bought it, and scheduled for delivery later that week.

On the day of delivery, she got a delivery window that was too broad since she had errands to run. So she asked if the driver could narrow the window. Instead, he agreed to call her when he was about two hours out so she could make it back home in time.

She needed to be there because the furniture delivery included assembly, so someone would need to get inside her home. Everything went smoothly during the delivery/assembly. She said they made small talk for about five minutes or so, and "that was that."

About a week later I start getting really weird text messages from an unsaved number “what would do you if you knew you loved someone from the first time you saw them?” was first one of them. At first I ignored, then asked who...is this? They wouldn’t answer just kept telling me to answer their questions (“do you have a boyfriend” “what would be your dream date?”) I blocked the number.

After this, she realized the number looked a little familiar. After some searching, she realized the number texting her was the same number used to contact her about her furniture delivery.

She mentioned how freaked out the whole situation made her to a few of her friends, and none of them think it's as big of a deal as she does. One, who is also a delivery driver, said "how else is a guy supposed to shoot his shot?"

She ends the post by asking if she should call the police. She doesn't want to make the delivery man angry, since he knows where she lives. But she also thinks he has major boundary issues.

What would you say?