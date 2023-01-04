Woman Left Disturbed After Delivery Driver Begins Texting Her Personal Questions

Alisha Starr

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0W5oea_0k38tJnE00
Photo byPhoto by Ivan

People in the US receive, on average, about 21 packages each year. Most of the deliveries happen without issue, but one woman had a weird experience after getting something delivered to her home.

U/BettiSpaghetti0819 shared the following story on Reddit to get advice about her situation.

I (25F) recently moved to a new city for a job. I decided it was time to get some new furniture as well. I went to a local furniture shop, found a decent bedroom set, bought it, and scheduled for delivery later that week.

On the day of delivery, she got a delivery window that was too broad since she had errands to run. So she asked if the driver could narrow the window. Instead, he agreed to call her when he was about two hours out so she could make it back home in time.

She needed to be there because the furniture delivery included assembly, so someone would need to get inside her home. Everything went smoothly during the delivery/assembly. She said they made small talk for about five minutes or so, and "that was that."

About a week later I start getting really weird text messages from an unsaved number “what would do you if you knew you loved someone from the first time you saw them?” was first one of them. At first I ignored, then asked who...is this? They wouldn’t answer just kept telling me to answer their questions (“do you have a boyfriend” “what would be your dream date?”) I blocked the number.

After this, she realized the number looked a little familiar. After some searching, she realized the number texting her was the same number used to contact her about her furniture delivery.

She mentioned how freaked out the whole situation made her to a few of her friends, and none of them think it's as big of a deal as she does. One, who is also a delivery driver, said "how else is a guy supposed to shoot his shot?"

She ends the post by asking if she should call the police. She doesn't want to make the delivery man angry, since he knows where she lives. But she also thinks he has major boundary issues.

What would you say?

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# relationships# trending story# delivery driver# flirting# reddit

Comments / 1

Published by

I sift through the endless stories on the internet and add a spin to the most interesting trending relationship, parenting, and lifestyle stories.

Rochester, NY
13049 followers

More from Alisha Starr

Woman Wins $160K Lottery and Her Boyfriend Is Now Asking Her to Split It With His Family

If you were to purchase one lottery ticket each week, the odds put you at winning every 269,000 years. AKA the chance of winning a lottery is pretty slim in most cases. But that didn't stop this woman from winning a sizable sum by chance. Only, it's caused her some issues right from the get-go.

Read full story
97 comments

Reddit Sides With Woman Who Got Coal as a Gift From Her Fiance and His Family

Most people agree that you should begin giving your partner meaningful gifts after a few months of dating. Things are getting more serious at that point, and giving gifts is often something both people in the relationship get to enjoy.

Read full story
16 comments

Internet Rallies Behind Woman Refusing to Tell the Gender of Baby to Her Husband After He Misses All the Appointments

Having a baby is an exciting thing for many people. But for the couple in this story, some aspects of it are putting a strain on the relationship. U/Thrownoreveal1 shared the following story on Reddit to get people's opinions about the matter. So far it has just over 2,000 comments (with almost all of them roasting the dad-to-be—some even going as far as to say he's already proven he'll be a bad dad).

Read full story
60 comments

Woman Calls Her Brother’s Girlfriend a "Gold Digger" After She Looks up Cost of Gifts

One therapist and relationship expert says it's best to wait until a relationship lasts four or five months before introducing your partner to your family. One man's sister met his girlfriend briefly at drinks, but spent more time around her after they had been dating for seven months. Things didn't go so great.

Read full story
6 comments

Couple Forced to Sleep in Walmart Parking Lot After Airbnb Host Double-Booked the Property

Over 150 million people use Airbnb to book vacation rentals. Unfortunately, not every booking goes exactly as planned. U/lightfighter06 shared their experience using Airbnb for the first time.

Read full story
24 comments

Man Refuses to Visit His Parent’s House Because His Former Crush Is Living With Them

85% of men say they have a best friend. Most friendships don't last for life, and the friendship in this story certainly didn't. The following story was told by U/aitaparentex on Reddit. The 1.8k comments make it clear they aren't on his side, but let's hear the full story to see why. He was best friends with his friend Jen from pre-school through ninth grade. He says her home life was pretty rough, so she pretty much lived at his house.

Read full story
13 comments

Mother Steals $170K From Her Daughter’s College Account to Fund Shopping Addiction

1 in 3 parents has a college fund for their kid...that they use for something else. Most of the time, the reason for spending the money is to purchase essential items or pay medical bills, but one of the other top reasons is gambling.

Read full story
4 comments

Woman Gifts All Her Grandchildren $40K When They Get Married Except One After They Are "Horrified" by Her Behavior

A question many people find themselves wondering when they get invited to a wedding is how much should they gift the happy couple. The grandmother and grandfather in this story didn't have that issue. They had a set plan in place to gift each of their grandchildren the same amount. U/rando-TA shared the following story which has now led to over 3,000 commenters weighing in.

Read full story
209 comments

Woman Criticized for Telling Husband There’s "No Need" to Go to His Ex Wife/Close Friend’s Funeral

42 million Americans have been married more than once. So, there's always a chance of ending up married to someone who was married to someone else before you. This is often a non-issue, but in this story, it's the entire issue.

Read full story
1 comments

Woman Tells Fiancé His Daughter With Autoimmune Disease Is "Manipulating" Him and Now He’s Debating Marrying Her at All

There are more than 100 autoimmune diseases and over 50 million Americans have at least one. One man's daughter has one and it's led to issues in his relationship in a roundabout way. U/aitafinancedaughter shared the following story. It has over 1.9k comments and essentially every one is tearing her apart for her actions in this story.

Read full story
44 comments

Woman Declines Date With Coworker's Son After She Learns He’s Too Lazy to Make His Own Sandwiches

About 43% of Americans have gone on blind dates. Usually, the pairing doesn't know anything until they meet one another. But one woman learned a tidbit about her future blind date that led her to cancel the date altogether.

Read full story
32 comments

Man Offers Girlfriend to Live With Him Rent Free but Rescinds His Offer When His Friends Call Her a "Gold Digger"

50% of couples consider moving in together after one year. But the couple in this story waited three years to move in together. Unfortunately, their living situation didn't go well for long.

Read full story
241 comments

Woman Chastised by Family for Posting Pictures of Her Honeymoon

Over 3.2 billion images are shared on social media each day. So, it's not surprising that most people enjoy posting photos of exciting events in their life—like their honeymoon. Only, one family took issue with this and chastised their family member for posting.

Read full story
10 comments

Man Claims He Found Treasure Worth $650K When He Was a Kid

Children have a much more active imagination than adults tend to have. Pretending to hunt and find buried treasure might be something a child would do, but one man claims he actually did find treasure when he was a kid.

Read full story
6 comments

Neighborhood Shuns Family for Purchasing a New Home That Blocks Sunlight From a Family’s Garden

Purchasing a home is often a daunting task. There are many different things to worry about, including what your new neighbors will be like. That's why some people recommend that people speak to their potential neighbors before purchasing a home.

Read full story
51 comments

Woman Receives $7,000 Tip on $45 Bill, Sparking Debate About Tipping

Estimates show that more than 70,000 restaurants in the US closed in part due to Covid. Struggling owners found it difficult to transition when restrictions changed. Plus, dwindling profits, rising food prices, shortages, and staffing issues combined made it even more challenging to keep the doors open.

Read full story
9 comments

Internet Left Baffled After Child Breaks Babysitter’s Laptop and Their Mom Refuses to Pay For It

The majority of families will hire a babysitter at least once per week. And 57% of babysitters end up quitting because they don't feel appreciated. One sitter might have felt this way after an event that left the internet baffled.

Read full story
9 comments

Security Guard Makes Fun of Young Woman Stranded at the Mall, Sparking Debate About His Actions

One of the main duties of a security guard is to provide assistance to people in need. One girl thinks a man in this position didn't do his job properly, and most of the hundreds of commenters on her post agree.

Read full story
37 comments

Man Gives One Grandchild a "Luxury Life" While Refusing to Help the Other Financially

It's estimated that 2.7 million grandparents in the US are taking the lead when it comes to raising their grandchildren. One man has two grandchildren, a boy, and a girl, but he's contributing to each of their lives very differently. Most of the 1,600+ comments are bashing him or someone else involved in the story, but you can hear the story and decide how you feel for yourself.

Read full story
25 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy